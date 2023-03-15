Sheffield United took a significant step to promotion as they came from behind to beat Sunderland, and they did so in front of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

The France international hasn’t played since the end of January due to an injury issue, and he won’t be involved for the Catalan side this weekend as he continues his recovery.

So, Dembele has had some time on his hands and he decided to take in a trip to the Stadium of Light, as an image was shared on Twitter of the forward alongside Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

It has been revealed since that the duo have a close relationship, so Dembele was invited to Wearside as a guest of the owner.

Therefore, he would have been hoping for a Sunderland win, but Tony Mowbray’s men couldn’t pick up the points, a result which effectively ended their slim chances of reaching the play-offs.

A goal from Edouard Michut had given the hosts the lead, but James McAtee drew the Blades level just before half-time. The visitors would then get the win thanks to a controversial winner as Tommy Doyle scored a free-kick that went all the way in, despite a few offside Sheffield United players appearing to attempt to play the ball.

The verdict

This was a big game and there was another huge crowd at the Stadium of Light for this one, although nobody expected Dembele to be among those watching on.

Of course, it’s since emerged that he is a good friend of the Sunderland owners, so it does make sense, and we hope he would’ve enjoyed what was a good, competitive Championship clash.

It’s a shame for Louis-Dreyfus that his side couldn’t get a much-needed win to keep their play-off dream alive, so he maybe needs to convince Dembele to be in a red-and-white shirt the next time he is at the stadium!

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.