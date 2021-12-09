Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Banter era continues’, ‘Seriously underwhelming’ – Many Ipswich fans react as 44-year-old emerges as major contender for vacancy

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive in the last few days when it comes to Paul Cook’s potential replacement at Ipswich Town.

Cook paid the price for inconsistent results at Portman Road, leaving the Tractor Boys in 11th position in the third tier of English football and a stalemate at home to League Two side Barrow in the second round of the FA Cup proved to be the final straw.

After nine months in charge the former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth manager was sacked and Ipswich are now looking for their third permanent boss in 2021.

Ex-Ipswich defender John McGreal holds the interim position for now and several names have swirled in previous days, with Neil Lennon and audaciously Frank Lampard being linked.

However it is Neil Harris who is said to be a serious contender for the job, with the 44-year-old said to be very interested in taking over from Cook, per the EADT, and the hierarchy at the Suffolk side being just as keen to talk to him.

Harris has won promotion from League One before having won the play-offs with Millwall in 2017 and then went to establish the Lions as a solid Championship club.

His last job was at Cardiff City, which he was sacked from in January after six defeats on the spin despite leading the Bluebirds into the Championship play-offs less than a year earlier.

Ipswich fans have been reacting to the emerging links to Harris – and it’s fair to say that there’s a lot of underwhelmed supporters.


