Highlights Danny Rohl faces a big challenge as he takes charge of winless Sheffield Wednesday, but there's an opportunity for a positive start against struggling Watford.

Cameron Dawson is likely to keep his place in goal for Wednesday, while Dominic Iorfa and Michael Ihiekwe should retain their spots in defense.

Liam Palmer's experience and Reece James' versatility make them strong choices for the wing-back positions, while Callum Paterson, Lee Gregory, and Michael Smith could provide the attacking threat up front.

Danny Rohl takes charge of Sheffield Wednesday for the first time on Saturday afternoon, when his new side travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

It is a big task facing the German, who takes over a side that is yet to win in 11 Championship games this season, and sits bottom of the second-tier standings.

However, Watford have endured a tough start of their own during the current campaign, winning just twice in the league, meaning they are 20th going into this weekend's fixtures.

That could mean there is an opportunity here, for Rohl to make a positive start to his time in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the starting lineup Rohl could name for his first game in charge of Sheffield Wednesday against Watford on Saturday, right here.

Goalkeeper: Cameron Dawson

While AC Milan loanee Devis Vasquez was first choice under Xisco Munoz, caretaker boss Neil Thompson restored Cameron Dawson between the posts last time out in the goalless draw against Huddersfield, and he looks the stronger option to keep his place here.

Centre Back: Dominic Iorfa

Iorfa remains one of the more reliable defensive options for Wednesday when he is fit, so should retain a place in the starting XI here.

Centre Back: Michael Ihiekwe

Ihiekwe returned to a league starting lineup for the first time since early August against Huddersfield, and with others still out or perhaps needing a break, he could come back into favour now the Munoz era is over.

Centre Back: Bambo Diaby

D'Shion Bernard has done plenty of travelling a played some considerable minutes for Jamaica during the international break. That could mean he is due a rest, so with Akin Famewo injured, Bambo Diaby could return to start in the backline.

Right Wing-Back: Liam Palmer

Palmer remains a consistent presence for Sheffield Wednesday, and his experience and knowledge of this side may be something that Rohl looks to benefit from as he begins life with the Owls.

Centre Midfield: George Byers

While it hasn't quite happened for him yet this season, Byers does have the ability to make an impact from very little going forward, meaning he ought to retain his place in the centre of midfield here.

Centre Midfield: Barry Bannan

Wednesday captain Bannan has missed the club's last three games through injury, but is thought to be in contention to return to action against Watford, where his ability and leadership would be a major boost for the Owls.

Left Wing-Back: Reece James

James is Wednesday's only recognised senior option in this position, and so should be the man to operate on this side of the pitch for Wednesday at Vicarage Road.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Attacking Midfielder: Callum Paterson

Paterson operated in the number ten role against Huddersfield last time out, and his experience and versatility at this level means it could make sense to retain his presence in the starting lineup once again this weekend.

Centre Forward: Lee Gregory

Like most of Wednesday's strikers, Gregory has struggled to get much joy in front of goal this season, but he has previously shown he can make an impact in the final third for the Owls, so he could be the best option for them to rely on here.

Centre Forward: Michael Smith

Smith is in a similar position in that he has yet to really fire so far this season, but has shown in the past that he is capable of doing that at this level, which could be enough to ensure that he gets the nod to lead the line for Sheffield Wednesday against Watford on Saturday afternoon.