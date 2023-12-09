Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's most valuable XI, according to Transfermarkt, includes players like Cameron Dawson, Di'Shon Bernard, and John Buckley.

The team consists of a mix of experienced pros and young starlets who have the potential to make a real difference in their campaign.

Despite their current relegation zone position, if the squad can start firing under Danny Rohl, there is reason to believe they can pull themselves out of the mire.

Having experienced the highs of a Wembley win last season and a miraculous play-off semi-final comeback, being firmly in the relegation zone has left supporters with that sinking feeling all over again.

But with experienced pros, young starlets and a mixture of good luck, they could well scramble their way out. Here, Football League World takes you through the players who could make a real difference to their campaign by naming Wednesday's most valuable XI, according to Transfermarkt.

GK - Cameron Dawson (£435k)

A Wednesday youth player and an Owls fan, Dawson joined the club aged 15 and hasn’t looked back since. It took him quite a while to get going in terms of finding first-team football on a regular basis with 50 games across the 2018-19 and 2019–20 seasons, but he’s been rivaling David Stockdale last season and AC Milan goalkeeper Devis Vazquez has joined on loan this season. Dawson trumps his current goalkeeping counterpart by a good £135,000 in value.

RB - Juan Delgado (£870k)

Unsurprisingly, Delgado makes the team as one of just four players worth over €1m. A host of clubs, including the Mexican League, Portuguese League and the Chilean League meant it was a bold move for him to come to Yorkshire, and he’s been one of the shining stars.

Being 30 years of age and having 15 caps for his country, there aren’t many players with his level of intelligence and experience which firmly puts him into the right-back slot.

CB - Di’Shon Bernard (£1.75m)

London-born Bernard grew up in Manchester United’s academy from the age of 17, making his debut in 2019 - though he scored an own goal on his debut in a damp squib against Atalanta in the Europa League. He never got a chance at United in the league, whilst loan spells at Salford, Hull and Portsmouth happened - and it was his performances at the final two clubs that saw Wednesday make a move for him in the summer.

Former United youth stars always seem to make good careers and Bernard’s £1.75m valuation goes to show just how much they can be worth even when falling off the scrapheap.

CB - Will Vaulks (£775k)

Vaulks returned to South Yorkshire after joining Wednesday last summer following his spell at local rivals Rotherham - and it was an inspired signing under Darren Moore’s control, with Vaulks being part of the side that clambered back to the second-tier at the first time of asking.

The 30-year-old has made over 100 appearances for his previous three clubs, Falkirk, Rotherham and Cardiff, including at least 10 league goals in each spell from the defensive side of the pitch - even if that tends to come in the midfield rather than at centre-back, where he's been pitched here.

LB - Reece James (£350k)

Wednesday fans won't forget that famous night against Peterborough and James made that possible with the third of four goals to force the game into extra-time. He’s been in the Steel City for under a year, with his loan spell last January being made permanent in the summer upon promotion and parent club Blackpool being relegated.

But at 30 years old and having played minimal football since the end of the 2020-21 season, he’s not the most valuable in the squad by any means.

CM - John Buckley (£2.45m)

Buckley joined Wednesday on loan from Blackburn at the start of the season after seemingly falling out of favour under Jon Dahl Tomasson. The Mancunian was a livewire in the 2021-22 season with 44 appearances in the league, but he’s behind free-scoring Sammie Szmodics in the pecking order.

At just 24, he does have scope to exceed his potential - and that is what makes him Wednesday’s most valuable player.

CM - Jeff Hendrick (£1.05m)

Hendrick is a Football League icon, make no mistake. 196 appearances for the Derby teams that came so desperately close to promotion saw him become a top-end Championship player before a switch to Burnley, where he remained in the top-flight for six seasons.

Recent spells at QPR and Reading saw him drop back down to the second-tier, and he made it a hat-trick of loans away from Newcastle. However, aged 31 and with his contract up at the end of the season, he’s only worth just north of £1m - enough to breeze into the squad though, even ahead of Barry Bannan.

RW - Anthony Musaba (£690k)

Musaba has played for a number of clubs, including Monaco, who he joined for £2million back in 2020, alongside loans to Heerenveen, Metz and Nijmegen until his free transfer to Hillsborough in the summer.

The Dutchman is only 22, but he’s been a regular fixture in the Steel City this season - and with more regular football, he could well be one of the better captures of Wednesday’s summer.

AM - Ashley Fletcher (£690k)

Yorkshire-born Fletcher has failed to hit his potential after coming through the Manchester United ranks and that has been typified with just three starts for bottom side Wednesday so far this season.

At 28 years of age, Fletcher's time to stamp his mark on a club on a permanent basis is running out with his best spell being at Middlesbrough from 2017 to 2021.

LW - Djiedi Gassama (£700k)

Gassama comes as a player who is laced with potential.

The 20-year-old made an appearance for PSG in Ligue Un two seasons ago, which is an exclusive club to be a part of, and whilst he’s not been given the chance to shine this campaign, there’s no doubt he will, which represents his value.

ST - Callum Paterson (£785k)

This comes as a shock. Wednesday have a whole host of players including Josh Windass, Ashley Fletcher, Michael Smith and Lee Gregory who can play up front - though Paterson narrowly takes top spot over Fletcher in terms of value.

He’s played on the flanks for most of the season, but there is some proficiency at striker - and with Transfermarkt ranking him as a striker, you have to go with the facts.