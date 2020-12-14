Bannan, Odubajo, Dunkley react as Sheffield Wednesday dealt frustrating injury blow

Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a frustrating player update, with Tony Pulis confirming that Dominic Iorfa has been ruled out for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

“Unfortunately, Dominic Iorfa has done his Achilles and he’ll be out for the rest of the season and that’s just how it’s going for us.”

Iorfa has made 12 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions this season, and will leave a sizeable void in the heart of their defence.

It’s been a season to forget for the Owls, as they currently sit bottom of the Championship table after 18 matches in this year’s campaign.

Iorfa took to Instagram following the news that he would be ruled out of action for the season, and revealed that the road to recovery is already under way.

A number of Iorfa’s Sheffield Wednesday team-mates took to Instagram to wish the defender well in his recovery from injury.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on relegation-threatened rivals Nottingham Forest, in a game that they’ll be eager to pick up three points from at the City Ground.

They’ll know that they’ll have to be at their best though, with Forest having players that could cause Tony Pulis’ side problems on the night.

Did these players make more or less than 100 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 25 Did Lee Grant make more or less than 100 Owls appearances? More Less

The Verdict:

His absence hasn’t come at a good time.

I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen from Iorfa in his time with Sheffield Wednesday, and he’s going to be a big miss for them for the remainder of the season.

I really wouldn’t be surprised if the Owls were to look at signing another defender in the January transfer window now, as I think they’ll struggle even more without him.

If they don’t invest in the squad in the New Year, then I really fear for their survival chances.