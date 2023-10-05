Highlights Lee Gregory's experience and know-how may prove crucial for Sheffield Wednesday, but his age means his transfer value is predicted to be around £150k.

The 2023/24 season has been nothing short of hugely disappointing for Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.

The Owls knew the step-up to the Championship was going to be difficult, but their supporters will have hoped for more positives from their side than they currently have seen.

Xisco Munoz was given the task of trying to keep the club in the Championship, after Darren Moore left in the summer, despite returning the club to the second tier.

Munoz was allowed to make changes to his new squad, but he wasn’t necessarily given the finances to compete at Championship level.

Therefore, at this moment in time, it is hard to say that any of the summer signings have made that much of a difference to this Sheffield Wednesday team.

So with that said, here at Football League World, we have picked Sheffield Wednesday’s five best players and predicted their transfer value…

Lee Gregory: £150k

First on this list is Sheffield Wednesday’s current striker, Lee Gregory. He may not be considered one of their best players by their supporters, but the striker was important to the club returning to the Championship.

Now, with this season going the way it is, his experience and know-how may once again prove to be crucial.

Gregory has been around for a long time now, and at the age of 35, it will be understandable to see that he may not have a high transfer value. He still has something to offer the Owls but isn’t going to be a player to see his transfer value increase, so we are predicting him to be worth around £150,000.

Akin Famewo: £250k

The Owls signed Famewo from Norwich City in the summer of 2022 for what was believed to be a fairly low price.

The defender struggled to feature regularly for the Yorkshire side last season, but so far in this campaign, he has become a regular starter under Munoz.

The 24-year-old seems to be highly regarded at the club and may now even be considered one of their better players.

So, given his game time, his improvement, and the fact that his performances haven’t been that bad, despite the club’s position, we are predicting him to be worth around £250,000.

Barry Bannan: £300k

Bannan is arguably Sheffield Wednesday’s best player and has been for a few seasons now.

The midfielder seems to have got better and better as he’s got older and older, and that has been really important for Wednesday, as they have performed well in League One.

Bannan is adored by the supporters and respected by his own teammates, given that he is the club captain, and we are predicting the midfielder to be valued at around £300,000.

Josh Windass: £500k

Windass is very similar to Bannan. He has been with Wednesday for a while now, and as the seasons have gone on, his importance has seemingly grown.

The 29-year-old was very important last season, as he helped the club compete for the top two places and then completed the campaign by netting the club’s promotion-winning goal.

Windass, who can operate as a midfielder as well as a striker, is still considered to be one of the best players in the squad.

If the Owls are to stay in the Championship, they are going to need players like Windass to find their scoring touch. FLW have predicted the attacker to be valued at around £500,000.

Juan Delgado: £1 million

Out of the five best players for Sheffield Wednesday, it is Juan Delgado we are predicting to have the highest transfer value, with him worth £1 million.

The winger joined the Owls this summer on a free transfer and has slotted straight into the starting XI under Munoz.

The 30-year-old has got off the mark in front of goal and seems like a positive threat going forward. His age means he isn’t going to have much re-sale value, but given the club signed him on a free transfer, he is already worth a lot more than when he arrived.

The Owls will hope Delgado can keep having a positive impact on the team, and therefore, his transfer value will increase.