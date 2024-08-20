Highlights Leeds United faces challenges in strengthening squad, may be forced to overspend.

Loss of key players puts pressure on recruitment team to make crucial signings.

Fans frustrated over transfer window outcomes, demand quality additions for promotion push.

Graeme Souness believes Leeds United have left themselves in a ‘very difficult place’ as they try to strengthen their squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Whites have had a torrid summer since losing the play-off final to Southampton in May, with Archie Gray joining Spurs as the Yorkshire outfit feared they wouldn’t comply with PSR rules.

Even though that eased their immediate concerns, Crysencio Summerville has joined West Ham, and Georginio Rutter has completed a move to Brighton after his release clause was activated.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

So, Daniel Farke has lost three star men who were key to the side hitting 90 points last season, and whilst funds should be available to make a few new signings before the deadline, Souness told TalkSPORT (19 August, 12:42pm) that Leeds could be forced to overspend now.

“It puts Leeds in a very difficult place. Now, wherever they go, whenever they try to buy someone, they’ll be buying under a premium.

“The selling team will know they’re bang under pressure. This should have been addressed weeks, if not months ago.”

Leeds United hierarchy are under pressure

Most would agree with Souness’ assessment here, and there’s no doubt that any club trying to sell a player to Leeds will know they’re in an increasingly desperate situation.

The fans are understandably frustrated at how this window has played out, although you do have some sympathy for the board over Rutter, as the release clause was in place and Brighton put up the cash to trigger that, so there’s not much they can do.

However, you can certainly question why they haven’t done more major business by now, and the spotlight is on them going into the final ten days.

Ultimately, the deadline is fast approaching, and it’s pretty clear that several areas of the team need to be addressed in the next ten days.

As Souness says, they have left themselves in a position where they may need to overpay, and obviously they don’t want to do that, but the priority is ensuring Farke is left with a team that can compete for automatic promotion.

Leeds United’s transfer plans

All eyes are on the recruitment team, and there have been links to several players, including Million Manhoef and Manuel Benson, who would both add proven Championship quality to the side.

With Rutter and Summerville having moved on, two attacking options are required, and Farke has previously spoken of wanting a left-back and a midfielder.

The ex-Norwich City chief knows exactly what’s required at this level having won two promotions and taken Leeds to third last season, so it’s important he is backed.

That means ensuring the Whites have enough depth to cope with the demands of the league, and the quality to win games on a consistent basis.

So, as outlined above, there’s a lot to do in the next ten days, and an expectant fan base will rightly demand that the right players arrive. The money is available, and Leeds will still have a big pull, so there are no excuses for not delivering.

Farke’s side are back in action on Friday night when they travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday as they search for their first win of the season.