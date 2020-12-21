‘Bang out of order’, ‘Shut up’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans deliver strong verdict on outspoken figure’s recent outburst

The case of Aiden McGeady continues to be a real source of division among Sunderland supporters.

Regarded as one of the most talented players at the Stadium Of Light, the club could and arguably should have been building the team around the 34-year-old.

Instead, he found himself cast out into the cold by former boss Phil Parkinson, something which McGeady still can’t get his head around.

Speaking on the SAFC Unfiltered podcast, quoted by the Sunderland Echo: “To be honest, I still to this day don’t really know what happened.

“I never really had an argument or a falling out with Phil Parkinson, a big fight or anything [like that].

“He said he’d made his decision and that was it, really.” He added: “I’ve had to deal with everything that’s gone on in the last year, people saying things about me and people jumping on the back of the rumours. “There was no problem between me and Phil Parkinson, that was the crazy thing and the thing I couldn’t get my head around.”

As you’d imagine, McGeady’s comments regarding Parkinson have certainly caused quite a stir among supporters.

Here’s what some of them had to say.

McGeady is bang out of order here. It’s the West Wing. — Adam Guest (@adamguest) December 20, 2020

Really interesting to hear. Would like to hear Parkinson’s honest story / opinion after it as it always felt he was lying through his teeth about everything (not necessarily for bad reasons for some things) — Adam Guest (@adamguest) December 20, 2020

Worst manager we’ve ever had, everyone knew it when he was hired. — JimmyMackem (@JimmyMackem) December 20, 2020

What does McGeady know.

Obviously never watched The Bill — dave redman (@straydog73) December 20, 2020

Really open and honest — Adam Baker (@Adam_baker1490) December 20, 2020

Agree with him there — KTF 🔴⚪ (@stid59) December 20, 2020

Whatever — GazzaDJ (@gazza_dj) December 20, 2020