‘Bang on’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to club’s Friday reveal

Sheffield Wednesday are approaching the start of their first season back in the third tier for ten years, with Darren Moore readying his side for his first full season in charge at Hillsborough.

The Owls suffered relegation to League One after finishing last season’s Championship in bottom-place. The former Doncaster manager was appointed in March, but despite the improvements on the pitch, relegation was eventually confirmed on the final day of the season.

A fresh start in the new division comes with fresh new kits for the 2021/22 campaign. Italian technical sportswear provider Macron have produced Wednesday’s kits for this upcoming campaign after the pair struck a long-term agreement this summer.

The home strip – as always – showcases the club’s traditional blue and white stripe, whilst the away kit is far from a traditional strip. The eye-catching shirt is pink, with the shorts being black and the shorts then return to pink.

The away kit will be the first shirt on display on the League One stage when Wednesday travel to Charlton on August 7. Whereas a week prior to that, the home strip will be showcased in the club’s EFL Cup first-round fixture against Huddersfield.

Here, we take a look at how some Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to today’s kit release…

Love them, the home kit is fab! Away kit is good too, I don't mind a bit of pink — dAve Fletcher 💙 (@_dAveFletcher_) July 23, 2021

2 good kits I’ll be getting both for sure — TrippleSkillz (@TrippleSkillzYT) July 23, 2021

Like the home shirt, only gripe is I wish stripes where wider, the pink I will reserve judgment on until I see in person — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) July 23, 2021

Hats off lads. You actually got it bang on — Mal✌🏼 (@mallswfc) July 23, 2021

2 mint kits but could do with a sponsor — lewis gaynor (@lewisgaynor2005) July 23, 2021

The only time I'm wearing pink….. just need a grand to buy both now…. — mick swfc renshaw (@mickwolf1969) July 23, 2021

@danbyrne1895 thoughts? I really like the away — Neil Smullen (@Smullatron) July 23, 2021