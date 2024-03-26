Highlights Birmingham City's recent losses put them in a dire situation, with their last win dating back to February.

QPR's positive form makes them strong contenders for victory, putting Birmingham at risk of relegation.

Gary Rowett's first game back will determine the fate of both teams in the tight Championship table.

Birmingham City and QPR face each other on Friday afternoon in a crunch clash at the bottom of the Championship table.

The Blues are coming into the fixture having lost their last three in a row, with their last victory coming on 17 February against Sunderland.

The gap to the relegation zone is a matter of just goal difference, with the Midlands outfit ahead of 22nd place Huddersfield Town due to a superior record.

QPR are just one point above Gary Rowett’s side, with this set to be the manager’s first game back since taking charge of the team until the end of the season.

A trip to Loftus Road will have big ramifications on the relegation battle, with just eight games remaining in the Championship season.

Carlton Palmer gives QPR v Birmingham prediction

Carlton Palmer has claimed Birmingham are in serious danger of relegation to League One this season.

He has backed QPR to earn all three points on Friday, citing the positive form of Martí Cifuentes’ side as a major factor behind his belief in their ability to get a result.

“I think Birmingham are in deep, deep trouble,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It’s been unfortunate what’s happened, they brought in Wayne Rooney, really this has all stemmed from the sacking of John Eustace.

“They brought Rooney in, he had a dismal time there and unfortunately then Tony Mowbray came into the football club and has had to leave due to medical conditions.

“They’re in a really, really difficult situation now Birmingham, they’re on 39 points near the bottom of the league.

“Their next game now is crucial, QPR versus Birmingham, then they’ve got Preston at home and Leicester away.

“They’re in serious trouble because QPR, they’ve only lost one in their last six games, won three, drawn two.

“It’s going to be a very difficult place to go to, Loftus Road, I don’t see Birmingham getting anything under Gary Rowett.

“I think Birmingham are bang in trouble, and I think QPR will beat them.”

Birmingham City and QPR league position

Defeat for Rowett’s side could see them slip into the relegation zone, even if Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday also both lose.

A worse result than the Terriers by a margin of two or more goals will be enough to see the Blues fall into the bottom three.

But victory for Rowett in his first game back in charge of the team could lift the club up to 17th in the table, if results elsewhere also goes in their favour.

Meanwhile, QPR will be hoping to make a jump to potentially 16th with a home win, with the two sides set to meet at 3pm on 29 March.

QPR have form on their side

Based on their current form, then it is hard to look past a QPR victory as Birmingham are winless in their last six.

But the return of Rowett could provide a much-needed boost, and the international break may have helped give the squad a reset ahead of the run-in.

This will be a huge game at the bottom of the table, and a win for either side should give them a cushion over the bottom three.

QPR are the favourites going into the game, but judging based on form may be tricky given the impact the international break may have on the teams.