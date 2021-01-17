‘Bang average’, ‘Worst game for a while’ – These Derby fans react to player’s performance in Rotherham defeat

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Wayne Rooney’s first game as the permanent Derby County manager couldn’t have gone any worse, as his team were beaten 1-0 at Pride Park by fellow relegation battlers Rotherham United.

Despite his appointment, it has been a tough week for Rooney, who has been forced to respond to claims that some of his best players will be sold due to cashflow issues and also finding out that the team are unable to be paid their salaries in full right now.

The lack of confirmation of the proposed takeover by Derventio Holdings – led by Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Khaled – is really putting a strain on things at the Rams, and that may have had an effect on the pitch against Rotherham.

The Rams had a huge advantage in terms of keeping the ball with 64% of the match possession, but ultimately football is about goals and with just five minutes to go, Jamie Lindsay fired home from close range after Derby failed to deal with a deep cross from the Millers.

It was a resilient performance from Paul Warne’s side and a result that lifted Rotherham above Derby into 22nd, and there were a number of Rams players who underperformed on the day.

Youngster Jason Knight though took a lot of criticism, especially after surprisingly being made captain by Rooney for the match.

The Ireland international has been linked with a big-money move from Pride Park this month and The Sun claim that he and Louie Sibley may be cashed-in on.

The pressure of being Derby skipper may have got to Knight a bit, as fans were critical of his performance and the decision to give him the armband.


