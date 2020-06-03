‘Bang average’, ‘Don’t want to sign him’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to latest club announcement

Stoke City have announced that they have extended James Chester’s loan deal meaning the defender will stay with them until the end of the season, which has drawn an interesting reaction from Potters fans.

The 31-year-old joined the Championship club on loan from Aston Villa in January and had cemented his place in Michael O’Neill’s side before the delay to the season began.

Chester featured in all of the Potters’ last seven league games and had helped them climb up the table in the weeks before the 2019/20 campaign ground to a halt.

Stoke remain just three points above the relegation zone but they now know that the 31-year-old will be able to help in their push for survival.

The club announced today that Chester’s loan, which had expired at the end of May, has been extended, meaning he will stay at the club until the end of the season.

The EFL revealed on Sunday that the Championship is set to get back underway on the 20th of June and indicated that the season will conclude with the play-off final on or around the 30th of July.

Stoke will be hoping that they can confirm their Championship status long before the end of July and may feel more confident of doing so with Chester, who has nearly 250 appearances in the division under his belt, in their squad.

The 15-question Stoke City higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Has Tyrese Campbell has scored more than 10 goals this season? More Less

The announcement has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Potters, with plenty taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

I was critical of him when he 1st joined. He's really impressed me since. https://t.co/JR6luQ2DxT — Jamie (@FPL_Potter) June 3, 2020

Top man UTMP 🔴⚪ — Liam (@hardingjl10) June 3, 2020

Happy with this pal! — Chris Hopson (@chrisdesignuk) June 3, 2020

Fine with this but don’t want to sign him permanently. We have Collins and Souttar for next season. — johnsharrock7 (@johnsharrock71) June 3, 2020

Could we not have just signed him permanently as his Villa contract was supposed to run out — Euan Ramage (@EuanRamae7) June 3, 2020

Uppa the Chester 🔴⚪️ — Spence Wright 2406 (@Spence_Wright24) June 3, 2020

Bang average squad player at best — Bush Baby (@StokeMark) June 3, 2020

siuuuu — matt #BLM (@mattdegg02) June 3, 2020