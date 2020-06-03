Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Bang average’, ‘Don’t want to sign him’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to latest club announcement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Stoke City have announced that they have extended James Chester’s loan deal meaning the defender will stay with them until the end of the season, which has drawn an interesting reaction from Potters fans.

The 31-year-old joined the Championship club on loan from Aston Villa in January and had cemented his place in Michael O’Neill’s side before the delay to the season began.

Chester featured in all of the Potters’ last seven league games and had helped them climb up the table in the weeks before the 2019/20 campaign ground to a halt.

Stoke remain just three points above the relegation zone but they now know that the 31-year-old will be able to help in their push for survival.

The club announced today that Chester’s loan, which had expired at the end of May, has been extended, meaning he will stay at the club until the end of the season.

The EFL revealed on Sunday that the Championship is set to get back underway on the 20th of June and indicated that the season will conclude with the play-off final on or around the 30th of July.

Stoke will be hoping that they can confirm their Championship status long before the end of July and may feel more confident of doing so with Chester, who has nearly 250 appearances in the division under his belt, in their squad.

The 15-question Stoke City higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Has Tyrese Campbell has scored more than 10 goals this season?

The announcement has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Potters, with plenty taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Bang average’, ‘Don’t want to sign him’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to latest club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: