Charlton Athletic

‘Bang average’, ‘Atrocious’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react as defender’s departure is confirmed

Published

21 mins ago

on

Luton Town have confirmed that they have completed the double signing of James Bree and Tom Lockyer on permanent deals at Kenilworth Road. 

Lockyer signs for the club from Charlton Athletic, after the Addicks were relegated into League One last season under the management of Lee Bowyer.

The central defender made 43 appearances for Charlton last season, and was a rare bright spark in a league campaign that ended in disappointment.

The Addicks were beaten by Leeds United on the final day of the season, with Luton’s win over Blackburn Rovers seeing Nathan Jones’ side pip Charlton to safety in the Championship.

Lockyer could be in line to make his competitive debut for the Hatters, when they host Norwich City in the EFL Cup.

Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans were quick to respond to Lockyer’s move to Luton Town.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


