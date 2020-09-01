Charlton Athletic
‘Bang average’, ‘Atrocious’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react as defender’s departure is confirmed
Luton Town have confirmed that they have completed the double signing of James Bree and Tom Lockyer on permanent deals at Kenilworth Road.
Lockyer signs for the club from Charlton Athletic, after the Addicks were relegated into League One last season under the management of Lee Bowyer.
The central defender made 43 appearances for Charlton last season, and was a rare bright spark in a league campaign that ended in disappointment.
The Addicks were beaten by Leeds United on the final day of the season, with Luton’s win over Blackburn Rovers seeing Nathan Jones’ side pip Charlton to safety in the Championship.
Lockyer could be in line to make his competitive debut for the Hatters, when they host Norwich City in the EFL Cup.
Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans were quick to respond to Lockyer’s move to Luton Town.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
Ahahahahahahahhhhhh
— Liam (@LiamCAFC_) September 1, 2020
Bang average player
— Simoo (@VFR65825176) September 1, 2020
Solid no nonsense defender. Atrocious on the ball. If you want to pass out of defence, forget it!
— Stuart Loversidge (@StuLoversidge) September 1, 2020
Nice fella but his marking at set plays and sometimes very positioning means im not sad in the slightest that he has gone! We can get Matthews back!! Wahoooooo
— Joe Simpson (@joesimps84) September 1, 2020
See you in August swapping over leagues 👍
— Autumn Figgins (@figgins_autumn) September 1, 2020
I’d rather Matthews then Lockyer anyways
— RJ (@cafc95) September 1, 2020
Lockyer is a good signing for u and is, allows us to sign Mathews
— Bee Loywer (@PlentyOfShotsFC) September 1, 2020
They’ve done us a favour there 😂
— Simon Reddy (@simonsummit) September 1, 2020
SIUUUUUU NOW WE CAN GET MATTHEWS BACK THANK U XXXX
— Save CAFC (@cafc___) September 1, 2020