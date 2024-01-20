Highlights Leeds United aims for automatic promotion, sitting fourth in the Championship table, after improving their form through three consecutive wins.

Leeds remains unbeaten at home, with seven wins and no losses in 13 games at Elland Road.

Key players to watch are Meslier, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Kamara, James, Rutter, Summerville, and Bamford, who have been performing well and contributing goals and assists.

Leeds United host Preston North End this weekend and are looking to make it four wins on the bounce in 2024, after a tough end to 2023.

The Whites lost at the hands of Preston on Boxing Day, with the scores level at 1-1 heading into the 90th minute, in spite of Leeds going down to 10 men for much of the second half.

Leeds' main focus this season is promotion to the Premier League automatically, with Farke's side currently sat fourth in the Championship table, having seen an uptick in form since the consecutive defeats to Preston and West Brom.

Farke's side have won three games on the bounce, all by a score of 3-0, since the turn of the year. They saw off Birmingham City, Peterborough United in the FA Cup, and Cardiff City in South Wales most recently.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands January 19th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51

Leeds remain the only Championship side left unbeaten in home games so far, with seven wins in a row prior to a draw against Coventry and no losses in 13 games at Elland Road.

They have won their last two games on their home turf by an aggregate score of 7-0, and will be a much sterner test for Preston than the showing at Deepdale recently.

They know a win could take them back to within touching distance of the likes of Ipswich and Leicester City in the top two, especially with the pair facing each other this weekend.

Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of another crucial win. Could he make some changes after the impressive win over Cardiff?

GK: Illan Meslier

Meslier has been Farke's go-to goalkeeper this season, featuring in almost every Championship fixture so far, and should continue to do so all season if he remains fit.

He picked up a suspension against Leeds' Sunday opponents in the last game, but will be between the sticks again, as he was against Cardiff.

RB: Archie Gray

Djed Spence's return to Spurs and Luke Ayling's departure to Middlesbrough, alongside Sam Byram's recent injury, leaves Farke short of options at right-back.

Gray has retained the right-back berth for much of the season now. A midfielder by trade, he has performed admirably there in the absence of many of Leeds' other full-back options, although did struggle in the reverse fixture last time out.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has been imperious for Leeds since signing on loan from Tottenham and will always start on the right-side at the heart of Leeds' defence when fit.

His partner has chopped and changed a fair amount lately, but Pascal Struijk has been the best pairing alongside the Welshman.

CB: Ethan Ampadu

With Struijk out with an adductor issue, Liam Cooper's fitness building, and Farke reluctant to select Charlie Cresswell until he proves he's willing to fight for his place, Ethan Ampadu will continue to be deployed alongside Rodon.

Ampadu has featured impressively in midfield this season, but he is capable of playing at centre-half and has been as consistent there in recent outings, and should form an all-Welsh pairing alongside Rodon on Sunday.

LB: Junior Firpo

The shortage of options on the left-hand side for Leeds will likely see Firpo return to the starting lineup, having impressed from the bench against Birmingham with two assists and from the start against Cardiff with an assist.

Byram could be in the squad but may not be risked from the start, with the Spaniard in good form down Leeds' left-hand side.

CM: Glen Kamara

After a slow start at Leeds, Kamara has made the second central-midfield position his own. With Gray filling in at right-back, he's another automatic pick in the double-pivot.

Although it is unlikely that he will feature alongside Ampadu, he has grown into his role and is one of the most senior players in the starting line-up week-to-week.

CM: Ilia Gruev

Ampadu’s minutes have not been managed particularly well, but the absentees at centre-back give Farke the chance to assess one of his other new midfield signings this summer.

Gruev has started just three times in 12 appearances so far, and was among the better performers against Cardiff City in his most recent start, bossing things in midfield.

RW: Dan James

Despite Willy Gnonto performing well in cameos recently, and the presence of Jaidon Anthony in the squad, it's James who has nailed down the right-wing berth.

He has contributed to a goal in each of his last three games, scoring against Cardiff City and providing an assist against each of Birmingham and Peterborough.

CAM: Georginio Rutter

Rutter has been superb leading the line for Farke, linking with James, Joel Piroe, and Crysencio Summerville expertly with his range of passing, immense vision, and wonderful tight control. He is another key player and has contributed regularly, with nine assists and five goals already.

Roles are more important than positions, but his best performances lately have come in the line of three behind the striker, and not as the primary centre-forward, with his interplay with Summerville particularly crucial.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

Summerville is arguably Leeds' best player and key attacker. He's scored 12 goals and created a further seven this season from the left-wing, cementing him as Farke's go-to winger out of the four options available.

Despite not having his best performance of the season against Cardiff and missing a penalty, he still contributed meaningfully to two goals, highlighting how little he can do wrong at the moment.

CF: Patrick Bamford

Bamford has rarely been seen from the start this season, starting just three times in total, but is a streaky player who needs to maintain his place when hot in front of goal.

His confidence is up in the middle of a current purple patch, having notched in three games in a row, so is likely to continue as Farke’s focal point up front. His line-leading qualities offer something different to Joel Piroe, who currently has to settle for a place on the bench.