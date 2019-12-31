Bamford starts: The Leeds United XI we expect Bielsa to field v West Brom tomorrow

Leeds United will be looking to extend the gap over their promotion rivals on New Year’s Day, when they take on West Brom at The Hawthorns.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, but are only ahead of the Baggies on goal difference heading into their eagerly-anticipated clash on Wednesday evening.

But how can we expect Marcelo Bielsa’s side to lineup for the game against Slaven Bilic’s side?

Find out below….

Kiko Casilla is a certain starter in this one, and will be hoping that he can have a quieter day than he had against Birmingham City, where his team shipped four goals in a dramatic match over the festive period.

Luke Ayling scored Leeds’ third goal in that 5-4 win over the Blues, and will be full of confidence of providing West Brom with similar problems on New Year’s Day.

He’s likely to be joined in the Leeds back-line by Liam Cooper, Ben White and Ezgjan Alioski who have looked impressive for much of this year’s campaign, as they look to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich will join Stuart Dallas in his makeshift central midfield role, which he seems to be thriving in recently.

Dallas scored his second goal in as many games in the win over Birmingham, and will be keen to replicate those impressive showings against West Brom.

Jack Harrison seems to have found his scoring touch in front of goal at the right time, and now has five in total this term, with Helder Costa also finding some form in recent weeks.

Costa scored Leeds’ opener against Birmingham not so long ago, and is likely to cause West Brom all sorts of problems if he can build on recent performances.

There could be one change to Marcelo Bielsa’s starting XI, with Patrick Bamford likely to come back into the starting XI in place of Eddie Nketiah.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has previously revealed that Nketiah is likely to be in the matchday squad for the game against the Baggies, despite reports suggesting that it’s only a matter of time before the youngster is recalled from his loan spell with Arsenal.

But Bamford was ruled out of the win over Birmingham with a dead leg, but it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the ten-goal striker return for the game against Slaven Bilic’s men.

How much can you remember about Leeds’ 2019?

1 of 20 Who scored Leeds' first goal of 2019? Jack Clarke Pontus Jansson Ezgjan Alioski Kemar Roofe