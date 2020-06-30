Bamford starts: How we expect Leeds United to line-up v Luton tonight

Marcelo Bielsa is facing a couple of tough selection calls this evening, with Leeds United preparing to host Luton Town at Elland Road under the lights.

Leeds were 3-0 winners over Fulham at Elland Road on Saturday, but for 45 minutes were hardly convincing. Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski stepped off the bench to change the game, with both involved in second-half goals that pulled the contest out of Fulham’s reach.

Tonight, it will be a different story against Luton, who are fighting a very different battle to Fulham and are looking to avoid slipping back into League One.

That could well influence Bielsa’s team selection, which we attempt to second guess here…

As our graphic shows, it will be an unchanged defensive unit this evening.

Illan Meslier will continue in goal, with Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas expected to line-up ahead of him in a four-man defence.

If it is to be 4-1-4-1, Kalvin Phillips will be the sitting midfielder, tasked with picking up whoever Nathan Jones opts for in the No.10 position.

Jack Harrison retains his place in the midfield, as does Mateusz Klich, who passed 100 appearances for the Whites on Saturday.

Making up that four-man unit is Hernandez, who replaces Tyler Roberts, and Helder Costa, who starts despite Bielsa hauling him off at half-time on Saturday.

Alioski misses out, due to the fact that Costa’s pace will penetrate tight spaces against a Luton side that will set up to be tight at Elland Road.

In attack, Patrick Bamford retains his place despite suffering the same fate as Costa at the weekend.

He’s better equipped to stand up to Luton’s set-up, with Roberts a potential option off the bench at the game opens up.