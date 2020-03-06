Bamford or Roberts? The Leeds United XI we expect Marcelo Bielsa to field v Huddersfield Town

There’s a West Yorkshire derby at Elland Road this weekend, with Leeds United hosting Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds are battling for promotion under Marcelo Bielsa, whilst Huddersfield are facing a very different fight, with Danny Cowley looking to keep the club in the division.

Both enter the game on the back of 4-0 victories last weekend; Leeds dispatched Hull City at the KCOM, whilst Huddersfield eased their relegation fears by giving Charlton Athletic a battering.

You’d expect this weekend to be a lot tighter, but Leeds – given their standing in the Championship – will still be seen as heavy favourites.

Here, we breakdown the XI we expect to see Bielsa field at Elland Road tomorrow…

In goal will be Illan Meslier once more, with the young Frenchman set for an extended run in the side with Kiko Casilla serving an eight-match ban after he was found guilty of racism.

Ahead of him it is much of the same, with Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas the likely back-four.

Kalvin Phillips anchors the midfield in this 4-1-4-1, with Leeds expected to revert back to that system rather than a 3-3-1-3, given Huddersfield’s approach with a lone striker.

The attacking quartet ahead of him will be Helder Costa, Pablo Hernandez, Mateusz Klich and Jack Harrison, with Patrick Bamford continuing as Bielsa’s focal point.

Tyler Roberts, of course, stepped off the bench last week to score a brace against Hull, but given Bamford’s importance in helping to build Leeds’ attacking play, Bielsa is likely to stick by his man in attack.