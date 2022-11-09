Bamford, Forshaw: All the latest Leeds United team news ahead of EFL Cup clash v Wolves

Leeds United face Premier League rivals Wolves at Molineux this evening in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Whites have turned their fortunes around in recent weeks – claiming dramatic late victories against both Liverpool and Bournemouth to create a two-point cushion above the bottom three.

Those victories have eased the pressure on Jesse Marsch and brought good feeling back to Elland Road.

Top-flight survival will be the American coach’s top priority this term and they face a tough test away at Tottenham on Saturday but this evening, their full focus will be on reaching the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

They look to have a good chance of doing so given Wolves are one place off the bottom of the Premier League and new manager Julen Lopetegui doesn’t take charge until Monday.

Marsch will be without striker Patrick Bamford, who injured his hip taking a penalty in training this week. According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, the 29-year-old could still return for the trip to Spurs on Saturday.

Midfielders Archie Gray and Adam Forshaw are both expected to return to fitness soon but tonight’s game against Wolves looks as though it will be too soon for them.

Forshaw is still recovering from his recent surgery on an ankle issue while the 16-year-old featured in matchday squads earlier in 2022/23 but broke his toe at home in September.

Utility player Stuart Dallas is one of the Whites’ long-term absentees as he continues his rehabilitation from the serious leg injury he picked up against Manchester City back in April.

Summer signing Luis Sinisterra joins Dallas on that list. The Colombian joined from Feyenoord in the summer as Raphinha’s replacement and made a strong start to life with the Whites but Marsch revealed earlier this month that a foot injury has proven to be worse than first thought.

The American coach faces an interesting personnel decision ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup clash. He’ll be keen to secure a win in order to build more momentum ahead of the Tottenham clash and the World Cup break but will also want to keep players fresh for Saturday.