Bamford, Cooper + more return: The confirmed Leeds United XI to take on Charlton Athletic

Marcelo Bielsa has reverted to his strongest available Leeds United side for this evening’s clash with Charlton Athletic.

Leeds wrapped up promotion and the Championship title last weekend without kicking a ball, before turning on the style against Derby County on Sunday despite a number of changes.

Tonight, the big guns are back for the visit of Lee Bowyer’s side, with six changes:

As our graphic shows, there’s a return for Illan Meslier in goal, with a familiar looking back-four ahead of him.

Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas are the full-backs, whilst Ben White and Liam Cooper reunite at centre-back.

Pascal Struijk retains his position in holding midfield, whilst a number of changes come ahead of him.

Jack Harrison is expected to play from the right, with Pablo Hernandez, Mateusz Klich and Ezgjan Alioski joining him in a midfield four.

Patrick Bamford returns to lead the line, with Tyler Roberts joining the likes of Ian Poveda, Jamie Shackleton and Barry Douglas on the bench.

Kamil Miazek, Mateusz Bogusz, Jordan Stevens, Oliver Casey and Leif Davis make up the substitutes.

Leeds fans, let us know your thoughts on this evening’s team news!