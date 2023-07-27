Bamford can't be the go-to option anymore.

Highlights Leeds United should consider cashing in on Patrick Bamford this summer to reinvest the money in a younger forward.

Bamford's form and fitness have declined in recent seasons, making him an unreliable option for Leeds in the Championship.

The decision on Bamford's future is crucial for Leeds and will play a significant role in shaping their new era under manager Daniel Farke.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Patrick Bamford’s future at Leeds United is uncertain following a disappointing campaign at Elland Road.

The Whites suffered relegation to the Championship after a 19th place finish in the Premier League.

This ended the club’s three-year stint back in the top flight after barely surviving the term previously.

Does Patrick Bamford have a future at Leeds United?

According to the Daily Mail, it is expected that Bamford will leave the club as a result of their relegation.

Injury issues plagued the Englishman last season, with the forward making just 18 starts for the team, with a further 10 appearances from the bench.

But the summer transfer window offers him an opportunity for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Leeds should look to cash-in on the 29-year-old, or if holding onto him is the better option for the team...

Declan Harte

Now is the perfect time for a fresh start for both Leeds and Bamford.

New ownership has arrived, Daniel Farke has been brought in as manager and work is being done behind the scenes to transform Leeds’ recruitment structure.

Meanwhile, Bamford has proven he is capable of competing in the Premier League when at his best, but he has struggled for form since initially impressing with 17 goals in Leeds’ first campaign back in the top flight.

Bamford has a contract until 2026, meaning he should still hold a decent value, which could be lucrative to Leeds.

Reinvesting that money back into a younger forward that can lead the line over the next number of years makes the most sense.

Leeds have an otherwise young squad, so it would be smart to look for someone of a better age profile to spearhead the team’s promotion push in the Championship this year.

That he has made just 25 starts in the last two campaigns also indicates that he can no longer be relied upon to remain fit, which would be a big issue for Leeds in the Championship given the increased number of games.

The safest option for Leeds is to cash-in this summer, providing they receive a reasonable offer for the striker.

Alfie Burns

This is perhaps one of the most important decisions Leeds will make this summer.

There is certainly a case to argue that Leeds stick with Bamford in the Championship. He's been there and done it at the level before and was crucial for Marcelo Bielsa back in 2019/20 when Leeds won the title and promotion.

He, of course, lit up the Premier League the following season, but injuries have impacted him badly since then, to the point where there's little conviction in anything he does.

Last season he looked a shadow of that 2019-2021 player, with loose touches in dangerous positions and lack of confidence behind his finishing - missed penalties against Arsenal and Newcastle cost Leeds valuable points, as did an outrageous miss against Leicester.

The last 12 months have seen faith in him from the fanbase take a hit, too, driving the belief that it might be in the best interests of everyone to start fresh heading into 2023/24. The last thing Daniel Farke needs is his No.9 under pressure from the first whistle against Cardiff and, likewise, it's no good for Bamford either.

One issue for Leeds is going to be Bamford's contract length and what they could realistically demand for a striker that has been there and done it, but also struggled in recent times. Valuations might be apart and willing suitors might not be too forthcoming.

If Leeds can find a buyer, the best thing is Bamford moving on. In a world where they retain him, Farke has to be careful not to find himself making the same mistake as Bielsa's three successors in hoping Bamford rediscovers his best. Leeds need someone else, either internally or externally, to lead this new era.

Bamford can't be the go-to option anymore.