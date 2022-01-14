Balogun starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Reading on Saturday

Middlesbrough will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run to eight games this weekend when they face Reading in the Championship.

Boro have managed to produce some impressive performances at this level since handing over the reins at the Riverside Stadium to Chris Wilder and thus will be confident in their ability to secure a positive result against the Royals.

Currently seventh in the Championship standings, Middlesbrough could potentially move into the play-off places if they seal all three points in tomorrow’s showdown.

Having recently opted to bolster his squad by securing the services of Folarin Balogun, Aaron Connolly and Caolan Boyd-Munce, it will be interesting to see whether Wilder decides to give this particular trio the chance to showcase their talent in the club’s meeting with Reading.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Middlesbrough could line up in this particular fixture…

Considering that Wilder has utilised the 3-5-2 formation on numerous occasions this season, he is likely to stick with this system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Joe Lumley will be aiming to claim his 10th clean-sheet of the 2021/22 campaign at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Sol Bamba will feature alongside Dael Fry and Anfernee Dijksteel at centre-back whilst Isaiah Jones and Neil Taylor will occupy the wing-back positions.

Marcus Tavernier is expected to start alongside Paddy McNair and Matt Crooks, who has featured in all but one of Middlesbrough’s 25 league games this season, in the heart of midfield.

Andraz Sporar will be aiming to add to the six goals that he has scored at this level for Middlesbrough in this fixture and could be partnered up front by Balogun.

The England Under-21 international joined Boro on a short-term loan deal earlier this week from Arsenal and will be determined to prove his worth to Wilder.

Having provided 44 direct goal contributions in 56 appearances for the Gunners’ Under-23 side in the Premier League 2 Division 1, it will be fascinating to see whether Balogun will be able to make a positive impact in the Championship.

Providing that the forward is able to hit the ground running for Boro, he could potentially retain a spot in the club’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future.