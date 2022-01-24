Balogun starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Blackburn tonight

Middlesbrough travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers this evening in what looks like a mouthwatering tie between two Championship sides with promotion aspirations.

Boro are seven points and four places below third-placed Rovers in the table but head into tonight’s clash in stunning form – having won seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

The Teessiders appear to have really found their groove under Chris Wilder and could move back into the top six with a victory this evening.

However, it is not going to be easy against a Blackburn side that have been hugely impressive in 2021/22 and are the second-highest scorers in the division this term.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the starting XI we expect Wilder to name this evening…

Joe Lumley looks in possession of the number one jersey at Boro right now and it would be a shock to see him not start between the sticks tonight.

The 26-year-old can expect a difficult evening against the Championship’s second-leading scorers in 2021/22 but star forward Ben Brereton Diaz is set to be absent due to international duty.

Centre-back Dael Fry, who is likely to reprise his role in the back three alongside Paddy McNair and Anfernee Dijksteel, has suggested he is “gutted” that he won’t have the chance to test himself against the Chilean marksman.

Right wing-back Isaiah Jones continues to look like one of the most exciting young players in the division and will surely start as he looks to follow up on the assist he added against Reading while Neil Taylor should be out on the left after penning a new deal this month.

January signing Riley McGree is unavailable as he’s away on international duty so we can expect an unchanged midfield of Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, and Marcus Tavernier.

However, ahead of them it could be all change with Premier League loanees Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly starting alongside each other for the first time.

If that pair can start firing, it will be massive for Boro’s promotion hopes.