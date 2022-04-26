Balogun, Ballard, Osei-Tutu, etc: How well have the players Arsenal loaned to the EFL really done this season?

With the EFL often helping the development of the club’s talent, Arsenal has proven to be a destination that is trusting of the Football League pyramid.

This season is no different with the Gunners sending out a handful of their players into tier’s two to four.

Here, we take a look at how Arsenal’s EFL loanees are getting on this season…

Folarin Balogun

Arriving at Middlesbrough in January, Folarin Balogun has netted three times in 16 appearances for the promotion-chasing Championship outfit.

Balogun has started eight of those games, and whilst showing glimpses of promise, he has only started half of the games he has appeared in.

Certainly impressing with his ability on the ball and his electric pace, Balogun is operating in a system where the forwards are rotated quite a bit, with Boro possessing some strong attacking options.

Jordi Osei-Tutu

Starting the season on loan at Nottingham Forest and not seen much football, the full-back joined Rotherham United on a temporary basis in January.

The 23-year-old has played at left wing-back more often than not for the Millers, featuring 12 times since his January switch.

Osei-Tutu scored an important goal for the Millers on their way to their Papa John’s Trophy triumph at Wembley.

Daniel Ballard

Impressing on loan in League One with Blackpool this season, Daniel Ballard has seen similar levels of success in the higher division with Millwall.

The 22-year-old has regularly featured when he has been available for the Lions this season, proving to be an excellent ball carrier and a physical presence too.

It remains to be seen what the immediate future might look like for Ballard, and whether another loan move might be sanctioned to bridge the gap to first-team level football with the Gunners.

Tyreece John-Jules

Starting the season featuring regularly for Blackpool, a continuation of this theme has not persisted.

Instead, he saw game time with the Seasiders decrease, before a move to League One Sheffield Wednesday was sanctioned.

He has played juts 18 minutes for the Owls since his early 2022 move, with an injury cutting his campaign short.

Karl Hein

20-year-old Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein joined Reading in January, featuring five times for the Royals before injury struck.

The young shot-stopper, who suffered a finger injury near the end of February was subsequently sent back to the Premier League club.

Matt Smith

Matt Smith has shown promising signs whilst on loan at Doncaster Rovers this season, that is despite the League One outfit about to suffer relegation to League Two.

The young midfielder has shown excellent levels of ability and creativity, with a lack of experience at Doncaster damaging their campaign.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Brooke Norton-Cuffy has featured 16 times in League One since his January move from Arsenal, with the 18-year-old emerging as a regular at right back.

Imps boss Michael Appleton has been rather vocal about how impressed he has been with the full-back, stating that he firmly believes that the youngster will feature for the Gunners in the Premier League.

Ryan Alebiosu

Ryan Alebiosu is another who has suffered League One relegation and is another who has suffered an injury that has hindered his progress.

The full-back has featured five times in League One as a result, returning from over two months out on Saturday.