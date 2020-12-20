Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Baller’, ‘Sublime’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as summer addition continues to shine under Hughton

Loic Mbe Soh earned rave reviews as Nottingham Forest picked up a point against Millwall at the Den yesterday.

The defender impressed against Sheffield Wednesday, and did enough to keep his shirt despite Tobias Figueiredo being back available for selection following his suspension.

The 19-year-old dealt relatively well with the physical challenges Millwall posed, as Forest picked up a battling point on the road.

Mbe Soh was perhaps at fault in the build-up to Millwall’s goal shortly after half-time, failing to clear the ball as a cross found Tom Bradshaw lurking inside the area.

But the defender was instrumental moments later as Forest found an equaliser – his teasing long ball was flicked on by Lewis Grabban, with Alex Mighten converting from close-range.

Before the midweek clash with Wednesday, fans had been calling for Mbe Soh to be given a chance by Chris Hughton, and he has failed to let anyone down thus far.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to his performance at the weekend…


