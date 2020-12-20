‘Baller’, ‘Sublime’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as summer addition continues to shine under Hughton

Loic Mbe Soh earned rave reviews as Nottingham Forest picked up a point against Millwall at the Den yesterday.

The defender impressed against Sheffield Wednesday, and did enough to keep his shirt despite Tobias Figueiredo being back available for selection following his suspension.

The 19-year-old dealt relatively well with the physical challenges Millwall posed, as Forest picked up a battling point on the road.

Mbe Soh was perhaps at fault in the build-up to Millwall’s goal shortly after half-time, failing to clear the ball as a cross found Tom Bradshaw lurking inside the area.

But the defender was instrumental moments later as Forest found an equaliser – his teasing long ball was flicked on by Lewis Grabban, with Alex Mighten converting from close-range.

Before the midweek clash with Wednesday, fans had been calling for Mbe Soh to be given a chance by Chris Hughton, and he has failed to let anyone down thus far.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to his performance at the weekend…

Be criminal to drop Mbe Soh from the back 4 now unless it was needed through injury #NFFC https://t.co/U4QYlcwm7G — Emma 💫🌈 (@BadgerNoble) December 20, 2020

Absolute peach of a bass as well. We'll played Loic. — The English Lion (@TheEnglishLion1) December 20, 2020

baller — no one (@vinxixx) December 20, 2020

Mbe Soh, Worrall and McKenna are clearly our best CB's. Pity only 2 of them can play. #NFFC — Jax (@CarnorJax87) December 19, 2020

#nffc Thought was a good point Mbe Soh was my motm thought the lad was great today some good performances from Mighten and Ameobi still need a rb Coyr — jamesNffc (@jshanghai2002) December 19, 2020

#nffc Mbe Soh steady and assured as he was v Wednesday. He’ll have some iffy games but let’s stick with him . Looks good. — @clashcityrocker (@nffc2009) December 19, 2020

The ball from Mbe Soh wasn't bad either, Fig may aswell book his flight home #NFFC — Matt 🔴⚪️ (@mgrice90) December 19, 2020

Who else really impressed with

cafu again today? He was all over the place loads of defensive work & tried his best to pop up in the no10 role when he could. His 1st time control at times is sublime. Only going to improve now. MBE soh did well in physical battle 19 teen #NFFC — Leviticus45 (@mrwhitey38) December 19, 2020

Hes a breath of fresh in midfield.. hes not limited to just defensive or just attacking really enjoy watching him and the guy is so passionate to becoming one of my fav players… that assist by Soh today was sublime 👌… OK maybe at fault for there goal but he made up for it — Carl wilkinson🔴⚪ (@CarlosNFFC) December 19, 2020