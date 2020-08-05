Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Brentford

‘Baller’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans want club to make move for 17-goal ace ahead of 2020/21 season

Published

7 mins ago

on

Brentford’s season ended in disappointment as they missed out on promotion into the Premier League after a defeat to Fulham in the Championship Play-Off Final. 

A brace from Joe Bryan saw the Cottagers have much-needed breathing space in extra-time, before Henrik Dalsgaard scored a late consolation for the Bees.

But defeat at Wembley condemns Thomas Frank’s side to another season in the second tier, and they could be set for a nervy transfer window ahead of them.

One player that is certain to be attracting significant interest in the summer is Said Benrahma, who has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances this term.

The Algerian winger scored 17 goals and was on hand to provide ten assists in 46 appearances for Brentford this season, and will be keen to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Leeds United will be preparing for life back in the top-flight, after they won promotion by finishing top of the Championship table in the 2019/20 season.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to express their eagerness for their side to make a move for Benrahma after Brentford missed out on promotion.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Baller’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans want club to make move for 17-goal ace ahead of 2020/21 season

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: