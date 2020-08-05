‘Baller’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans want club to make move for 17-goal ace ahead of 2020/21 season

Brentford’s season ended in disappointment as they missed out on promotion into the Premier League after a defeat to Fulham in the Championship Play-Off Final.

A brace from Joe Bryan saw the Cottagers have much-needed breathing space in extra-time, before Henrik Dalsgaard scored a late consolation for the Bees.

But defeat at Wembley condemns Thomas Frank’s side to another season in the second tier, and they could be set for a nervy transfer window ahead of them.

One player that is certain to be attracting significant interest in the summer is Said Benrahma, who has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances this term.

The Algerian winger scored 17 goals and was on hand to provide ten assists in 46 appearances for Brentford this season, and will be keen to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Leeds United will be preparing for life back in the top-flight, after they won promotion by finishing top of the Championship table in the 2019/20 season.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to express their eagerness for their side to make a move for Benrahma after Brentford missed out on promotion.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Would take watkins and benrahma, but to be honest would like to see us aiming higher. Were going to need someone prolific be it from the prem or European. — kris (@edge_lufc) August 5, 2020

“Hello Frankie, we would like to place an order for take away… One Watkins for me… Victor will have the Benrahma…” #lufc pic.twitter.com/7GC59LNegk — Harvey (@harvstott) August 5, 2020

Watkins and/or Benrahma now please 🙏 @LUFC — Matt Wilcox (@MattWilcox73) August 4, 2020

Announce Watkins and Benrahma now — Felix 🏆 (@FelixLUFC) August 4, 2020

Announce benrahma watkins white triple swoop — jayjay82🏆 (@jwh1982) August 4, 2020

BEN WHITE AT THE BACK, BENRAHMA IN ATTACK 📞 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/oVzb7hprCr — Oliver White 🏆 (@OliWhiteMOT93) August 4, 2020

Fair play to Scott Parker he seems very humble in his season and match analysis, hope we can get Watkins & Benrahma & make the most of #ffc win #lufc — Dazza Millings (@Shoe_gazer) August 4, 2020

ANNOUNCE BENRAHMA AND WATKINS — Francisco (@flxnLUFC) August 4, 2020

Looking forward to seeing Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins turning out in the Premier League next season…. In the white of @LUFC 😏🤣 #lufc #EFLPlayOffs #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/FsJeRRY8og — Mattinho Got Game (@MattinhoGotGame) August 4, 2020

I'd take Watkins, but Benrahma he's obviously a baller, but is he a team player?! #lufc — walmom ALAW (@WalmsleyMarc) August 4, 2020

Benrahma and Watkins sprinting over to Bielsa — Marley Rayner LUFC (@MarleyRayner) August 4, 2020

Benrahma confirmed then Phil yeah? — Sam (@Snadd23) August 4, 2020