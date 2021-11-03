‘Baller’, ‘Marvellous’ – Many Sheffield United fans are saying the same thing about this ace

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to react to Morgan Gibbs-White’s goal and overall performance in their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last night at the City Ground.

In a game that was hard fought against two sides that were desperately trying to get some momentum into their league campaigns, Gibbs-White struck the first blow of the night.

In the 78th minute the Wolves loanee was quickest onto the end of Billy Sharp’s pinpoint delivery to finish accurately and emphatically to give his side the lead before Forest equalised for a share of the spoils some five minutes later.

It didn’t take long for the Sheffield United faithful to react to what they had seen from the midfielder, with many taking to social media to air their views on his goal and performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

OFFER WOLVES WHAT THEY WANT AND GET HIM PERMANENT — James⚔️ (@Sufc_Jam3s) November 2, 2021

Don’t fall in love with a loan player. — charlie🦇 (@sufc_marshyx) November 2, 2021

Permanent pls — ‎ً (@AIexHobson) November 2, 2021

This boy is class. — Lasky (@yoblask) November 2, 2021

baller — Harry wilson (@harry_wilson10) November 2, 2021

Please sign this man!!! — Stanley (@GymGeek1) November 2, 2021