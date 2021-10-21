Sky Bet Championship
‘Baller’, ‘Legend’ – Many Swansea City fans react to player’s exploits v West Brom
Many Swansea City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Jamie Paterson’s performance in their 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion last night.
Russell Martin’s men were forced to come from behind at the Swansea.com Stadium, with the home side having conceded first early on as Karlan Grant put the visitors in front inside the first minute.
However goals from Joel Piroe and the ever impressive Paterson in the second half turned the game on it’s head and gave the Swans yet another morale boosting victory after their recent mauling of their arch rivals Cardiff City.
Naturally it didn’t take too long for the Swansea City faithful to react to Paterson’s exploits, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from the forward last night.
Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the former Bristol City man starred for his side again.
Ronaldo has a Jamie Paterson duvet
— Cameron Williams x (@CameronWillss14) October 20, 2021
What a signing! Him and piroe together 👏🏻👏🏻
— Luke bidder (@lukebidder) October 20, 2021
New contract pls x
— Ben 🇬🇧 (@BenJ2209) October 20, 2021
my goodness me, what a bloke
— theo (@scfctheo) October 20, 2021
What a boy! https://t.co/fZO3KhtpSO
— Ben Toulcher (@BToulcher) October 20, 2021
This guy 🤩 https://t.co/gfGRQWXcOJ
— Dan 🏴 (@DI93_) October 20, 2021
— Susan Alder (@SusanAlder87) October 20, 2021
Legend
— Ross Morgan (@Taff_Tenmen) October 20, 2021
What a goal 😍😍
— Chris Edwards (@edwardscw) October 20, 2021
Pato is something else 🦢 https://t.co/p3TbPV3SzU
— Ryan Fitzgerald (@Fitzyryan15) October 20, 2021
Jamie Paterson on a free transfer is the signing of the century https://t.co/bDLlq1tvKR
— Josh Jenkins (@josh_j1994) October 20, 2021
Baller #YJB https://t.co/Ut9pWr2yZY
— Charlie Evans (@CharlieEReal) October 20, 2021