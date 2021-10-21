‘Baller’, ‘Legend’ – Many Swansea City fans react to player’s exploits v West Brom

Many Swansea City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Jamie Paterson’s performance in their 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion last night.

Russell Martin’s men were forced to come from behind at the Swansea.com Stadium, with the home side having conceded first early on as Karlan Grant put the visitors in front inside the first minute.

However goals from Joel Piroe and the ever impressive Paterson in the second half turned the game on it’s head and gave the Swans yet another morale boosting victory after their recent mauling of their arch rivals Cardiff City.

Naturally it didn’t take too long for the Swansea City faithful to react to Paterson’s exploits, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from the forward last night.

Quiz: Did these 25 Swansea City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Rhys Williams signed on loan from Chelsea. True False

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the former Bristol City man starred for his side again.

Ronaldo has a Jamie Paterson duvet — Cameron Williams x (@CameronWillss14) October 20, 2021

What a signing! Him and piroe together 👏🏻👏🏻 — Luke bidder (@lukebidder) October 20, 2021

New contract pls x — Ben 🇬🇧 (@BenJ2209) October 20, 2021

my goodness me, what a bloke — theo (@scfctheo) October 20, 2021

Legend — Ross Morgan (@Taff_Tenmen) October 20, 2021

What a goal 😍😍 — Chris Edwards (@edwardscw) October 20, 2021

Pato is something else 🦢 https://t.co/p3TbPV3SzU — Ryan Fitzgerald (@Fitzyryan15) October 20, 2021

Jamie Paterson on a free transfer is the signing of the century https://t.co/bDLlq1tvKR — Josh Jenkins (@josh_j1994) October 20, 2021