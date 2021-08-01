Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Baller’, ‘Fantastic stuff’ – Many West Brom fans react to player’s exploits

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to react to Rayhaan Tulloch’s performance against Birmingham City in their recent 4-0 away win. 

The 20-year-old marked the occasion with a goal and will be looking to force himself into Valerien Ismael’s plans after returning from a loan spell with Doncaster Rovers.

Tulloch has been on the fringes of the first team for quite some time after progressing through the club’s youth academy and has made five senior appearances to date at the Hawthorns.

His goal and all round performance against the Blues will have done his chances no harm at all as he looks to add to that appearance total over the next 12 months.

Naturally Tulloch’s exploits didn’t take long to send tongues wagging amongst the West Brom fanbase, with many fans taking to social media to air their views on the youngster’s performance.

