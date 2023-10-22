Highlights Crysencio Summerville impressed Leeds boss Daniel Farke with his match-winning performance, showcasing his talent and potential.

Farke emphasized the importance of Summerville improving his effectiveness by contributing more goals and assists.

Summerville's presence in the team is crucial, as he adds to the already impressive attacking options available to Leeds, and his form could make him a standout player in the league.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke heaped praise on Crysencio Summerville, as he starred in their comeback win at Norwich City on Saturday.

Crysencio Summerville inspires Leeds turnaround at Norwich

After a mixed start, the Whites had been performing well on the whole recently, so it was a surprise to see the team trail 2-0 to Norwich at half-time after goals from Shane Duffy and Gabriel Sara.

However, Farke’s men would respond in style, as a Duffy own goal brought them back into the game, before Summerville took control, scoring with two excellent strikes to give Leeds the win.

The goals highlighted Summerville at his best, as he cut inside onto his right foot to smash home his first, whilst he showcased his dribbling ability, before displaying composure, to expertly put the winner away.

What did Daniel Farke say about Crysencio Summerville?

As you would expect, the match-winning contribution from the Netherlands U21 international brought praise from Farke, although the Leeds boss also told Leeds Live that Summerville has to be doing this more regularly if he is to fulfill his potential.

“Crysencio is a baller, it's more like it's a joy to watch him. This is why we all come into the stadium because when you see a guy touching the ball like he does, it’s heart-warming. But the one thing we always speak about with him about and talk with him about, we want him to improve his effectiveness and we need goals, we need assists, we need end products. This is also the final step in order to find his next step in his career, end product.

“So if he delivers like this with two goals, I think overall he's on a really good path, also during this season in terms of goals and assists. But, it's a long season, he has to keep going, but he's definitely on a good path and yeah, today he deserves all the praise because he was outstanding.”

How important is Crysencio Summerville to Leeds?

Along with many of his teammates, there was plenty of speculation surrounding Summerville in the window, but Leeds managed to keep him at Elland Road, and that was so important.

At 21, this is a player who has his best years in front of him, but the attacker is so talented, and he was always going to be able to make an impact at this level.

In truth, the quality Leeds have out wide in the final third is ridiculous for this level, evident by the fact that Wilfried Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony are on the bench.

That competition for places drives standards, and if Summerville maintains the form he is showing, we are talking about a player who could be one of the standout individuals in the league.

What next for Leeds United?

With Ipswich’s fixture at Rotherham postponed on Friday night, Leeds have been able to cut the gap to six points, even if the Tractor Boys have a game in hand.

So, it was a big win, but it’s now about backing that up, and next up for Leeds is a potentially tricky game at Stoke City on Wednesday night at the Bet365 Stadium.