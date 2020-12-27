‘Baller’, ‘Class’, ‘Superb’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans are loving one player’s recent display v Luton Town

Reading FC picked up a crucial three points on Boxing Day against Luton Town, as they continued their strong start to this year’s campaign under the management of Veljko Paunovic.

The Royals took the lead on the day through Tom McIntyre’s well-placed effort from inside the penalty area, before Alfa Semedo doubled that lead, as the midfielder finished off a well-worked team move.

Kazenga LuaLula’s strike from distance reduced Luton’s deficit, but it was the Royals that held on to take the points in this one.

It means that the Berkshire-based side are now sat sixth in the Championship table, and are just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places this term.

One player that has come in for a considerable amount of praise for their role in the win over the Hatters is summer signing Josh Laurent.

The 25-year-old has been a regular in the Reading team this season, and has forged an impressive partnership with Andy Rinomhota in the centre of midfield, that will be crucial to their push for promotion.

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Laurent’s recent performances.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..

Josh Laurent player of the season so far #Readingfc — Harley (@harleylane1) December 26, 2020

Lastly. Is Rino / Laurent a Harper / Sidwell sum of the parts pairing? It just works, but dread to see what happens if one is out. #readingfc — Matheus (@MaffRoyal) December 26, 2020

Josh Laurent superb again today! what a signing he’s been #readingfc — Stevie p (@stevie_p1871) December 26, 2020

The guys brilliant,our best signing for years — mark (@marktheakston1) December 26, 2020

Got to mention Josh Laurent though, he was immense again, calm on the ball, bags of energy and broke up the opposition attacks well. What a fantastic signing he's been! ⚽ #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) December 26, 2020

Laurent outstanding again today, offers so much quality in the side and his work rate is unreal. On a free transfer he's one of the best lower league signings the club has ever made #readingfc — Jack (@thesimpsonRFC) December 26, 2020

Best moment of 2020….Josh Laurent on a free #readingfc — Zac Colón (@ZacLONDON_31) December 26, 2020

Impressed with Aluko, TMac, Laurent, Holmes and Rino so far this game #readingfc — BerkshireBoys (@BerkshireBoys_) December 26, 2020

Superb yet again 👌 — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) December 26, 2020

My guy, class as always — ReeceRFC (@Reece_RFC) December 26, 2020

On 🔥 again! Great performance — ollie huxford (@ollie_rfc) December 26, 2020

Love you josh Laurent what a baller ⚽️! — Hayden Foster (@HaydenFoster18) December 26, 2020

You carry the team — r (@r27rs) December 26, 2020