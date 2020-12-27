Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Baller', 'Class', 'Superb' – Plenty of Reading FC fans are loving one player's recent display v Luton Town

37 mins ago

Reading FC picked up a crucial three points on Boxing Day against Luton Town, as they continued their strong start to this year’s campaign under the management of Veljko Paunovic. 

The Royals took the lead on the day through Tom McIntyre’s well-placed effort from inside the penalty area, before Alfa Semedo doubled that lead, as the midfielder finished off a well-worked team move.

Kazenga LuaLula’s strike from distance reduced Luton’s deficit, but it was the Royals that held on to take the points in this one.

It means that the Berkshire-based side are now sat sixth in the Championship table, and are just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places this term.

One player that has come in for a considerable amount of praise for their role in the win over the Hatters is summer signing Josh Laurent.

The 25-year-old has been a regular in the Reading team this season, and has forged an impressive partnership with Andy Rinomhota in the centre of midfield, that will be crucial to their push for promotion.

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Laurent’s recent performances.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..


