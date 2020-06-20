‘Baller’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to performance of 29-y/o during Bristol City win

Blackburn Rovers returned to Championship duties with a 3-1 win over Bristol City this afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s side looked somewhat rusty after the opening half-hour, after which Jamie Paterson gave the visiting Bristol City the lead. But Man of the Match Corry Evans equalised just minutes later, and inspired the comeback win for Rovers.

After half-time, Blackburn got on the front-foot, and found the lead through Oluwatosin Adarabioyo just after the hour, before Adam Armstrong capped the 3-1 win with his 12th Championship goal of the season.

The win places Blackburn in 7th-place of the table with just the one point separating them from Preston in 6th. After the game though, it was Evans who was receiving all the praise.

It was his first goal of the season in only his 13th league appearance of the campaign. Having come back from injury though, fans are remembering how good a player he is on his day.

Here’s what the Blackburn fans had to say on Evans after the game:

baller — levi hoyle⚽️ (@_levihoyle13_) June 20, 2020

Well deserved! — Samantha (@sammieKW81) June 20, 2020

Brilliant player! Totally bossed the midfield 👏 — Luke Edward (@Luke1Edward) June 20, 2020

Definitely deserved, whole team put in a solid shift… that goal from both Corry and Tosin 😍 — Aaron Holt (@_Aaron_Holt_01) June 20, 2020

played absolutely fantastic today 🔵⚪️ — Tom Dobson (@Tom17Dobson) June 20, 2020

Class today big plus to have him back — ben whittle (@whittle16) June 20, 2020