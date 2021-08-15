Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Baller’, ‘Class’ – Many Sunderland fans are loving midfielder’s recent showing v MK Dons

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sunderland made it two wins from their opening two matches in this year’s League One campaign, as they ran out 2-1 winners over MK Dons on Saturday afternoon. 

Ross Stewart opened the scoring for Lee Johnson’s side on the day, before Elliot Embleton doubled that lead just ten minutes later.

Spurs loanee Troy Parrott pulled a goal back for the hosts, but the Black Cats held on to take an important three points from the game.

Embleton caught the eye with a number of impressive performances in a loan spell with Blackpool last season, as the Tangerines won promotion into the Championship.

The midfielder was clearly pleased to get on the scoresheet for the first time with Lee Johnson’s side though, as he took to social media to express his delight at playing his part in their win over MK Dons.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Embleton’s performance on the day, as Sunderland moved up to third in the League One table.

Article title: 'Baller', 'Class' – Many Sunderland fans are loving midfielder's recent showing v MK Dons

