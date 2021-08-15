‘Baller’, ‘Class’ – Many Sunderland fans are loving midfielder’s recent showing v MK Dons

Sunderland made it two wins from their opening two matches in this year’s League One campaign, as they ran out 2-1 winners over MK Dons on Saturday afternoon.

Ross Stewart opened the scoring for Lee Johnson’s side on the day, before Elliot Embleton doubled that lead just ten minutes later.

Spurs loanee Troy Parrott pulled a goal back for the hosts, but the Black Cats held on to take an important three points from the game.

Embleton caught the eye with a number of impressive performances in a loan spell with Blackpool last season, as the Tangerines won promotion into the Championship.

The midfielder was clearly pleased to get on the scoresheet for the first time with Lee Johnson’s side though, as he took to social media to express his delight at playing his part in their win over MK Dons.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Embleton’s performance on the day, as Sunderland moved up to third in the League One table.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Well done fella, first of many. #baller — Billy Horn (@Billyh1973) August 14, 2021

Well played Elliot, fully deserved the goal — George Ollier (@SAFCGeorge6) August 14, 2021

The Durham De Bruyne. — Chris Dawson (@CDawsonAuthor) August 14, 2021

Your mission, should you accept it, is to score 12+ goals this season and get the supporters Player of the year Award.😎👍 — KEN🔴⚪️⚫️😎 (@MichaelFarn2) August 14, 2021

Absolute class last 2 games!! Our Rock 🔴⚪️ — Andy Barnett 🔴⚪️🦁🦁🦁 (@safc25212687) August 14, 2021

Well played Elliot – great to see you finally getting a proper run in the team. — Martin Walker (@MartinWalker72) August 15, 2021

Long time coming but so worth the wait 😉👌🏼

Well done Elliot 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 — 0n|¥ 0N3 k€4||O (@1879SAFC) August 14, 2021

Superb today young man — michael aynsley (@artyspooner1974) August 14, 2021

Welcome home Embo👍⚽️💪💪💪💪 — Twittar (@stevehe27556049) August 14, 2021

Well done,let’s hope there’s many more to come now!👏 — Andrea Wilson (@Mumsy09) August 15, 2021

Baller — Owensara (@Owensara5) August 14, 2021