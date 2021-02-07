Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Baller’, ‘Absolute unit’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans are loving one player’s display in defeat v Brentford

Published

4 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough were left frustrated on Saturday afternoon, as they fell to a 4-1 defeat against promotion-chasing Brentford at the Riverside. 

Boro took the lead in this one after just three minutes when Brentford goalkeeper David Raya turned the ball into his own net.

But the visitors drew level shortly before half-time, when Ivan Toney netted his 21st goal of the season for Thomas Frank’s side.

Brentford pulled clear in the second-half, with Vitaly Janelt and Mathias Jensen scoring in the space of six frantic minutes to see the Bees have a two-goal lead.

They made it 4-1 with ten minutes remaining as Toney scored his second goal of the game to put the game beyond any doubt.

The defeat for Middlesbrough means that they’re now five points adrift of the play-off positions in the Championship, and will be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities under the management of Neil Warnock.

Yannick Bolasie played 81 minutes in the defeat, and took to Twitter to issue his thoughts on the match,

Plenty of Middlesbrough fans were quick to take to social media to praise the winger for his performance in the defeat.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


