‘Baller’, ‘Absolute unit’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans are loving one player’s display in defeat v Brentford

Middlesbrough were left frustrated on Saturday afternoon, as they fell to a 4-1 defeat against promotion-chasing Brentford at the Riverside.

Boro took the lead in this one after just three minutes when Brentford goalkeeper David Raya turned the ball into his own net.

But the visitors drew level shortly before half-time, when Ivan Toney netted his 21st goal of the season for Thomas Frank’s side.

Brentford pulled clear in the second-half, with Vitaly Janelt and Mathias Jensen scoring in the space of six frantic minutes to see the Bees have a two-goal lead.

They made it 4-1 with ten minutes remaining as Toney scored his second goal of the game to put the game beyond any doubt.

The defeat for Middlesbrough means that they’re now five points adrift of the play-off positions in the Championship, and will be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities under the management of Neil Warnock.

Yannick Bolasie played 81 minutes in the defeat, and took to Twitter to issue his thoughts on the match,

This one feels strange…Not the result we wanted & score line doesn’t reflect how we played on the day but ultimately got beaten by a very good team, If we continue with this fight & spirit till the end of the season we can achieve all our goals 💪🏿🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zYv4Zs9vGp — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) February 6, 2021

Plenty of Middlesbrough fans were quick to take to social media to praise the winger for his performance in the defeat.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

You played amazing Yala. Well done❤️ — 🇨🇩🧊 (@rhysmfc_) February 6, 2021

Loved watching you Yala, loved watching you beat your man and get so many crosses into the box, keep it up mate and the results will come for us👊🏻 — BreakingBoro (@BoroBreaking) February 6, 2021

Outstanding performance Yannick- you had more shots on target today than the whole TEAM has had in many games! Keep bringing those premier league quality performances and we’ll only end up in one place… ⬆️ — Teesside Teacher (@TeacherTeesside) February 6, 2021

You played great today! Very promising things ahead 💪🏽 — 𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖊 🍍 (@ellie9393) February 6, 2021

Finishing cost us badly. For a guy who has hardly played you are looking good , can't wait to see you with a few games under your belt . — Peter Connelly (@pconnelly1971) February 6, 2021

Our best player today, keep them crosses coming and you’ll be racking up the assists 🔥 — Tom (@mfctom97) February 6, 2021

Very excited for the rest of the season with our forward line. Hopefully we can put things right next week UTB — Scott 🇨🇩 (@ScottBlair19) February 6, 2021

Looked like an absolute unit today lad. Only one on the team that pulled his weight — 𝔅𝔯𝔬𝔤𝔢𝔫 𝔎𝔞𝔭𝔬𝔬𝔯 (@KapoorBrogen) February 6, 2021

Great start, Yannick. You are always a threat and you looked great today. Keep the faith. UTB — JAYCEE (@radburn75) February 6, 2021

Very impressed with you today Yannick despite the result, look forward to seeing you play the rest of the season — Lewis Cousins (@Lewis_S_Cousins) February 6, 2021

Baller — Luke Harris (@1harrisluke) February 6, 2021