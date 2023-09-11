It has been an encouraging start to the Championship season for Sunderland.

Following the disappointment of missing out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs at the end of the previous campaign, the Black Cats now sit ninth in the early Championship standings, with seven points from five league games.

Indeed, a 5-0 thumping of one of the division's early promotion favourites, Southampton, at The Stadium of Light in the final game before the September international break, showed the potential that Tony Mowbray's side have to mount another push for a top six spot this season.

That is despite a summer of considerable change at the club, with 11 new players joining Sunderland's first-team squad, and nine more departing.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Mariners Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

But after all that change, just what is the best possible starting lineup that Mowbray could name now that the summer transfer window has officially closed?

Here, we've taken a look at who we think makes up Sunderland's best starting lineup based on the players who make up their current squad, when everyone is fit and available.

GK: Anthony Patterson

Even at an early stage of his career, Patterson has firmly established himself as Sunderland's first choice option between the posts, proving himself as an excellent shot-stopper, and a commanding presence in the area, meaning it certainly makes sense for him to keep his place in the side when available.

LB: Dennis Cirkin

A reliable figure in defence, Cirkin has also shown his ability going forward as well in the past year or so, contributing both goals and assists at times.

That is just the sort of thing that many want of full-backs these days, and given he is the only natural senior option on the left of defence, the 21-year-old is an obvious selection for this side.

CB: Luke O'Nien

In fairness to O'Nien, he is a player who can do a job in several different positions for Sunderland thanks to his immense versatility.

Right now though, it is in the centre of defence where he is operating most regularly and has been doing an impressive job in keeping the Black Cats solid at the back, meaning there is no doubt that he deserves a place in this side.

CB: Jenson Seelt

Injuries mean that Sunderland fans have yet to really get a proper look at Seelt, following his summer move from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

Even so, the fact that he is coming from such a big club with such clear potential, means we are giving him the nod for this second central defensive spot, ahead of the likes of Dan Ballard.

RB: Trai Hume

After a quiet start to his time at Sunderland, Hume became an increasingly important part of the first-team squad at the Stadium of Light last season.

That has also seen the 21-year-old establish himself as a regular at senior international level for Northern Ireland, meaning he is an obvious choice on the right of defence for the Black Cats as things stand.

CM: Pierre Ekwah

Following his move from West Ham back in January, Ekwah is now starting to firmly make a place in Sunderland's starting lineup his own in the early stages of the current campaign, and it is hard to see him giving that up on the basis of his recent commanding performances in the centre of the park, backed up by his two goals in that thumping of Southampton.

CM: Dan Neill

Despite the fact he is still only 21 years old, Neill has already racked up well over 100 first-team appearances for Sunderland, with his form already seeing him linked with a number of Premier League clubs both in the most recent transfer window and before that.

Such interest goes to show just how good he is and probably justifies his place in this side by itself.

LW: Jack Clarke

With Clarke seemingly finally finding a footballing home at Sunderland, we are starting to see just how good he can really be.

The 22-year-old's ability to both create chances and finish them makes him a major asset for the Black Cats, and one who has caused plenty of problems for Championship defenders, making him another obvious pick here.

AM: Jobe Bellingham

Signed from Birmingham in the summer, Jobe Bellingham is quickly proving at Sunderland that he is more than just the brother of a global superstar, with a string of influential performances that includes a match-winning double in the victory over Rotherham, the sort of impact that surely earns him the right to a place in this side.

RW: Patrick Roberts

Given the speculation crediting other clubs with interest in Roberts during the summer window, managing to retain the winger could prove to be a vital bit of business from the Black Cats. The 26-year-old was another who looks to have finally found a place where he can thrive, having played an important role in getting them to the play-offs last season, meaning he too warrants a spot here.

CF: Nazariy Rusyn

Sunderland spent much of the summer under pressure to sign a centre forward, a need further enhanced by the late departure of Ross Stewart to Southampton. One of them they did bring in was Rusyn from Zorya Luhansk. The Ukrainian brings with him some useful senior experience, and produced a decent scoring record last season, making him a strong choice to lead the line.