Sunderland will be looking to build on some promising recent results by securing a home win against Birmingham City tomorrow in the early kick-off.

Sealing a win over Norwich City a fortnight ago, they then picked up a point at Swansea City, which isn't bad on paper.

But that draw at the Swansea.com Stadium may feel like a missed opportunity if they fail to pick up maximum points at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

How the two sides compare in the Championship P GD Pts 8 Sunderland 15 8 23 15 Birmingham City 15 -1 19

Wayne Rooney's Birmingham have won just one out of a possible 12 points during the Manchester United legend's time at the helm, so he will need to improve results sooner rather than later.

Blues' recent form makes the Black Cats the clear favourites and we take a look at how the latter could line up tomorrow.

GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson was very good at the Swansea.com Stadium and it would be a major surprise if he didn't retain his place.

Nathan Bishop will be keen to do everything he can to force him out of the first XI though.

RB: Trai Hume

Hume will be keen to ensure he keeps his starting spot for the long term, not just to develop but also to give himself the best chance of representing Northern Ireland regularly

CB: Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin comes in to replace the suspended Dan Ballard - and he may see this as the perfect opportunity to try and force his way into the first XI for the long term.

Able to operate both on the left-hand side and centrally, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him win a decent number of minutes this term.

CB: Jenson Seelt

Seelt is another player who will be looking to prove a point - and Saturday could be the perfect opportunity for him to do that in the absence of Luke O'Nien.

LB: Niall Huggins

Huggins' injury record is always a bit of a worry but he has performed exceptionally well when on the pitch and will need to defend superbly tomorrow to give his side the best chance of winning.

CDM: Dan Neil

Neil could be a very important player as someone who can sit deep to protect the defence and create from midfield.

Having plenty of experience at this level, he should do a reasonably good job tomorrow.

CDM: Pierre Ekwah

Ekwah and Neil have done very well together in the past and it wouldn't be a surprise to see both line up alongside each other as holding midfielders.

The pair can help to support Cirkin and Seelt but may have a battle on their hands against a Blues midfield looking to impress.

LW: Jack Clarke

Clarke has been the Black Cats' best player this term and could help to compensate for a strike force that still needs to adapt to life at the Stadium of Light.

Scoring nine goals in 15 league appearances this term, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get himself on the scoresheet again tomorrow.

CAM: Jobe Bellingham

If Neil and Ekwah operate in deeper roles, that could allow Bellingham to push up and support the striker.

The Birmingham academy product will likely have a point to prove against his former club.

RW: Patrick Roberts

Roberts has the right amount of experience and skill to be a game-changer tomorrow and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him give Emmanuel Longelo a hard time.

If Roberts can get the beating of Blues' left-back, it would be difficult to see the Black Cats coming away with anything but three points.

ST: Nazariy Rusyn

Rusyn didn't perform too badly in South Wales last weekend and he should start again.

The Black Cats are calling out for a reliable striker and the Ukranian has shown glimpses that he could be that.