Sunderland will be gearing up for Saturday afternoon's trip to Coventry City with mixed momentum.

Their fortunes have fluctuated thus far, with last weekend's narrow 2-1 victory over Rotherham United restoring a much-needed streak of confidence after consecutive defeats at the hands of Ipswich Town and Preston North End respectively.

They have been wounded by the lengthy injury list at play, though, which will no doubt give Tony Mowbray plenty of headaches to juggle with when heading down to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

With that in mind, then, we decided to predict the starting line-up that he may select against the Sky Blues.

GK - Anthony Patterson

Youthful shot-stopper Patterson should continue to man the sticks on Saturday, even if it could be argued that he has conceded more goals than he should have.

The five goals that have flown in past him outnumber the more meager 2.57 xG that has been conceded, but nonetheless, it would be harsh to drop him just yet.

RB - Trai Hume

The 21-year-old was among Sunderland's most impressive performers against the Millers, meaning that his place is not under threat whatsoever.

A force to be reckoned with at both ends of the pitch, Hume won a match-high nine duels while winning three of his four tackles and dispatching five passes into the final third.

He should be key against Coventry.

CB - Danny Batth

After a summer of speculation, Batth's future at the Stadium of Light finally appears more transparent after he reportedly pulled the plug on a move to Blackburn Rovers.

Having won the club's Player of the Year award last season, he will surely be a big part of proceedings if his head is at Sunderland, and that could see him displace Daniel Ballard to make his first appearance of the season.

Ballard struggled somewhat when Rotherham came to town by winning just two of his five ground duels and failing to win a single one in the air.

The more imposing and aggressive Batth could be beneficial this weekend.

CB - Luke O'Nien

Sunderland like to take the game to their opponents- and that all comes from building from the back.

With composure, press-resistance and an expansive passing range, versatile defender O'Nien is vital to that modus operandi and as such, he will no doubt be one of the first names on Mowbray's team sheet.

LB - Dennis Cirkin

Meanwhile, lively full-back Cirkin offers Sunderland a valuable outlet in transition through his ability to drive upfield and angle crosses into dangerous positions.

He can be guilty of giving the ball away cheaply on occasions, but the extra dynamism and defensive astuteness he provides Sunderland makes it worthwhile.

CDM - Pierre Ekwah

Mowbray has seldom been able to rotate his squad so far, and Ekwah is no exception to the rule.

He has started every match available to date and there is no reason why that will change this weekend, either.

CDM - Dan Neil

The academy graduate was an ever-present last term and has maintained that status going into the current campaign- and his performances have warranted just that, too.

He already has a goal and an assist to his name and set up Jobe Bellingham's opener in a display that also saw him create a match-high three chances, launch ten final-third passes and make five recoveries in the middle of the park for good measure.

RW - Jack Clarke

There is a very strong case to be held that Clarke is the first name on Mowbray's team sheet- indeed, he likely would be for the vast majority of Championship managers.

12 goals and 13 assists across all competitions last term has established him as a mainstay that will require some shifting, and he has already been on song thus far by finding the back of the net once and racking up five created chances alongside eight successful dribbles throughout the first three matches.

He does operate predominantly on the left where he can cut in on his favoured right foot to fashion shooting opportunities, but Patrick Roberts' injury and the consequential lack of depth means he may have to shift to the other flank here.

CAM - Jobe Bellingham

The hero from last weekend, Bellingham will undoubtedly feature right from the very first blow of the whistle against Coventry.

Still only 17, Bellingham opened both his Sunderland and professional accounts with an emphatic brace to down the Millers, looking every bit a player capable of having a leading impact at this level- perhaps quicker than many had anticipated.

You feel that he is in for a really big season.

LW - Alex Pritchard

While Mowbray has disclosed that Pritchard is free to leave the club before the end of the month, that has not curtailed his involvement to a notable extent and in light of injuries to both Roberts and Jewison Bennette, he could well be in line to start tomorrow afternoon.

Though an attacking midfielder by trade, he has previously been used on the left-hand side to drift into space and drive possession forward, and it would come as no surprise to see that role licensed to him this weekend.

ST- Bradley Dack

It does highlight how short-staffed Sunderland are in the striker stable, but until Ross Stewart regains optimal fitness and another fresh face is welcomed in through the door, it is hard to really say no to starting Dack.

Luis Hemir and Eliezer Mayenda are quite simply too inexperienced to lead the line at this point in time and Dack proved a menace against Rotherham by setting up Bellingham's second and carving out three chances in that unfamiliar number nine position.

He did not fire a single shot at goal which shows that he is definitely not the man to start up top for Sunderland long-term, but for now, beggars cannot be choosers.