Having joined Plymouth Argyle on loan for the 2022/23 campaign, Bali Mumba went on to have a huge impact at Home Park.

Indeed, as Argyle topped the League One standings with over 100 points to their name, Mumba made 41 league appearances for the club, producing some brilliant numbers in the process.

Six goals and ten assists marked Mumba's most impressive return by some distance in his short career, and earned him many accolades.

These included Plymouth Argyle's players' player of the year award, the EFL League One young player of the season award, as well as a place in the League One team of the season.

Bali Mumba signs for Plymouth Argyle

Given his fine performances during his loan spell at Home Park, it came as no surprise that Plymouth Argyle were keen on bringing Mumba back to the club this summer on a permanent basis.

Fortunately for Argyle, they did so last month, with Plymouth confirming that Mumba had returned to Home Park on a permanent deal from Norwich City in mid-July.

The 21-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the club, committing the next phase of his career to Argyle.

Upon the announcement of his re-arrival, Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher sounded delighted, telling pafc.co.uk: "I am so thrilled to be able to bring Bali back to Argyle,”

“His pace, directness and positivity were huge parts of our success last season, and I know he was someone that the Green Army found tremendously exciting to watch.

"He gets fans off their seats – and I am sure they will be delighted to get to see him in green once again. I know I am!”

Bali Mumba's goal versus Huddersfield Town

With Steven Schumacher excited to see Mumba back in green, the player certainly did not take long to show why Plymouth were so keen to get him back, producing a fine performance in Plymouth Argyle's Championship opener this weekend.

Argyle ran out 3-1 winners over Huddersfield Town in the end, with Mumba producing a fine solo run and finish for Argyle's second goal on the day.

Indeed, the Plymouth man beat four Huddersfield players before slotting past goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

On the back of Mumba's fine effort, some Plymouth supporters could not hide their feelings for Mumba.

Elsewhere, other Argyle supporters and onlookers were simply in awe of the talent on display.

In reaction to the goal, some Plymouth Argyle supporters even basked in the fact that Mumba was now theirs permanently, as opposed to on loan, suggesting Plymouth had got the upper hand on Norwich in the transfer.

How much did Bali Mumba cost?

Bali Mumba did cost the club a record-equalling transfer fee to secure his signature this summer.

As per reports, Mumba cost Plymouth Argyle £1 million plus add-ons.

If the young player keeps on producing moments of magic like he did against Huddersfield on the opening day, the transfer fee spent will start to very quickly look like money well spent.

Plymouth Argyle's next Championship fixture?

After a win at Home Park against Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the season, Plymouth Argyle face their first Championship away day next weekend.

Argyle travel to Hertfordshire to face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday August 12th.

Kick-off for that match is currently scheduled for 15:00pm in the United Kingdom.