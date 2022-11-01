Bali Mumba had absolutely no right to do this and it shows he is ready for Norwich return

Plymouth Argyle drew first blood by winning the first Devon derby of the season 4-2 against Exeter City under the lights at Home Park.

The Pilgrims opened up a four-point cushion at the summit of League One as a result, by coming from behind twice to defeat the Grecians on Monday evening.

Exeter produced a very impressive performance and should take great confidence from their display, but some ruthless finishing and crucial contributions from loanees got the hosts over the line.

Jay Stansfield had registered his second assist of the game with a sublime assist for Sam Nombe to see Exeter regain the lead in the 52nd minute, suggesting that an upset was on the cards.

However, the game’s turning point arrived when Bali Mumba drilled home a long range drive from the second phase of a corner kick.

The 21-year-old has showcased his shooting ability from all types of angles so far this season, but this strike was right out of the top draw and would have certainly turned heads at his parent club.

Norwich City are far from the finished article in the Championship and could definitely utilise the versatile services of Mumba in years to come if he can continue to develop as rapidly as he has under Steven Schumacher.

The Verdict

Exeter would have been left scratching their heads at the end of the match, knowing that they had put in a very strong performance but had to admire some jaw-dropping moments of quality that ultimately meant that they made the short journey home empty-handed.

Norwich have the option to recall Mumba back to Carrow Road in January inserted in the season-long loan deal and hitting the headlines with goals like that, only make it more likely that the Norfolk club integrate the 21-year-old into the first team picture in the second half of the season.

Argyle will be desperate to keep hold of him but have a savvy enough recruitment team to cope with any bumps in the road over the coming months.