Bale, Lane, Branthwaite: All the latest Cardiff City transfer news

Steve Morison will be aiming for bigger and better things with Cardiff City next season.

The Championship side finished 18th in the table in the last campaign, but will be hoping to use the summer transfer market to improve their chances over the next 12 months.

This will be Morison’s first pre-season in charge of the club having taken over as manager of the club midway through last season.

The Bluebirds will begin their campaign at home to Norwich City on July 30.

Until then, here is all the latest transfer news surrounding Cardiff going into July…

Bale to LAFC

Despite transfer rumours linking Bale with a move to Cardiff, the Welshman has agreed a deal to bring him to MLS with LAFC.

The former Real Madrid star had been weighing up an offer to move to the Bluebirds but has ultimately opted to join the Los Angeles club.

This comes as a play to Steve Morison, given the superstar could have had a transformative impact on the team.

However, the saga has now come to an end which will allow Cardiff to move on to other transfer targets.

Paddy Lane transfer target

Cardiff have been linked with a move for the Northern Ireland forward this summer.

The Welsh club are set to compete with the likes of Hearts to secure this signing of the 21-year old.

Quiz: The celebrities that support Cardiff City – But how well do you know them?

1 of 20 Roald Dahl's parents were born in which country? Denmark Finland Sweden Norway

Lane has played 11 times in League One for Fleetwood Town, scoring once in the process.

He has shown plenty of potential in those 11 appearances, with the step up to the Championship sure to be alluring.

Jarrad Branthwaite competition

Everton youngster Branthwaite has emerged as a possible transfer target for Cardiff, who will face competition from the likes of Sunderland and Sheffield United to capture his signature.

The 19-year old has interest from six Championship clubs, with the defender hoping to earn playing time this season.

It is understood that the Toffees are hoping to keep the player at the club this campaign to give him senior level experience.

But multiple clubs are hoping to secure a loan deal, which could also be a way for him to secure a high number of playing minutes.