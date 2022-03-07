Baldock starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to play Boro on Tuesday night

Sheffield United are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Middlesbrough in a hugely important fixture at Bramall Lane.

Friday night saw Ryan Yates’ 95th minute equaliser deny Sheffield United three points against Nottingham Forest, with big games coming thick and fast for the Blades now.

Chris Wilder will return to Bramall Lane on Tuesday night in the Middlesbrough dugout, with play-off ambitions of his own to play for.

It’s one of those games that might be crucial come the end of the season for Sheffield United, which makes Paul Heckingbottom’s selection that touch more intriguing.

Heckingbottom has been keen to rotate his squad and manage injuries week-on-week, but in this huge fixture against Boro, he might have to keep the bulk of the XI that played against Forest out there.

As our graphic shows, though, there’s still room for a couple of changes, fitness permitting.

There’s a hope that George Baldock will be fit enough to return to the side after a knee injury, as per the Sheffield Star. If he is, the 28-year-old should be coming into the side for Femi Seriki.

Another change may well come in the midfield, with Conor Hourihane rotated into the side in place of John Fleck.

The rest of the side has a familiar look, though, with injuries and suspension robbing Heckingbottom of a number of crucial players.

