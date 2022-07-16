“Balanced the decks” – Pundit assesses Swansea City’s recent experienced addition

Joe Allen has returned to Swansea City, with the experienced midfielder penning down a two-year contract with the South Wales club.

Returning to his boyhood club 10 years after he darted for Liverpool, Allen will be hoping to play an integral enough role under Martin’s stewardship, whilst getting himself on the plane to Qatar.

A technically-gifted midfielder, who possesses an excellent level of intelligence and desire, Allen may prove to be a short-term Flynn Downes replacement, following the 23-year-old’s departure to West Ham.

Speaking to Football League World following Allen’s arrival at Swansea, Carlton Palmer said: “Joe is a very, very good player.

“He turned down the offer of a new contract at Stoke, there was a lot of championship clubs after him.

“He’s gone back to Swansea where he started 15 years ago, where he started his career. He’s a very, very good ball-playing midfield player.

“So, what they’ve done is they’ve tried to appease the fans a little bit obviously with Downes going – he was a fans favourite – with Joe coming back as it’s kind of balanced the decks a little bit.”

The verdict

Meeting the technical and intelligence requirements when it comes to operating in a midfield position under Martin, Allen could be a big part of the immediate future at Swansea.

As mentioned above, not only will Allen be seeking regular first-team opportunities for normal reasons, but there is also a World Cup for him to prepare for.

A move back to South Wales is excellent for the 32-year-old himself, whilst it is also an excellent addition for the Swans, considering the amount of competition there was for him.

It remains to be seen if they use the funds generated by Downes to recruit a more youthful replacement, however, it is likely to be difficult to get somebody in who will immediately beat Allen to a spot in the side.