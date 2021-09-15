Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Balanced’, ‘Come on’ – These Stoke City fans react as XI vs Barnsley confirmed

Published

8 mins ago

on

Stoke City will be hoping for three points against Barnsley tonight that will take them into the automatic promotion places at this early stage.

Michael O’Neill’s men have enjoyed a positive start to the campaign, with the heavy defeat to Fulham last month the only negative result so far.

With the team performing well, which includes coming on the back of a comeback win against Huddersfield last time out, the former Northern Ireland boss has decided to keep changes to a minimum for tonight’s game, with just one switch.

That has seen midfielder Joe Allen return to the centre of park, with the captains armband, in place of Sam Clucas, who has to settle for a place on the bench.

As well as that, forward Abdallah Sima is on the bench, with the summer loan signing potentially set for his first Stoke appearance this evening.

20 quiz questions about Stoke City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20

How many goals did Stoke's first game have?

It was the inclusion of the Senegal international on the bench that really got the fans talking and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the team news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Balanced’, ‘Come on’ – These Stoke City fans react as XI vs Barnsley confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: