‘Balanced’, ‘Come on’ – These Stoke City fans react as XI vs Barnsley confirmed

Stoke City will be hoping for three points against Barnsley tonight that will take them into the automatic promotion places at this early stage.

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 🔺 One change from Saturday.

🔺 Allen in for Clucas.

🔺 Sima on the bench. 🔴⚪️ v 🟢#SCFC #STKBAR pic.twitter.com/dS8wwbTejj — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) September 15, 2021

Michael O’Neill’s men have enjoyed a positive start to the campaign, with the heavy defeat to Fulham last month the only negative result so far.

With the team performing well, which includes coming on the back of a comeback win against Huddersfield last time out, the former Northern Ireland boss has decided to keep changes to a minimum for tonight’s game, with just one switch.

That has seen midfielder Joe Allen return to the centre of park, with the captains armband, in place of Sam Clucas, who has to settle for a place on the bench.

As well as that, forward Abdallah Sima is on the bench, with the summer loan signing potentially set for his first Stoke appearance this evening.

It was the inclusion of the Senegal international on the bench that really got the fans talking and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the team news…

Sima of the bench goal btw https://t.co/60XiMzAGNQ — ScfcSeb (@ScfcSeb) September 15, 2021

Abdullah my lord — Scott (@StokieScott_) September 15, 2021

How long is Fletcher out for this time? — johnsharrock7 (@johnsharrock71) September 15, 2021

Really hope this means Allen in the holding role and Sawyers further forward 🤞🏻 — Chris Goulter (@chrisgoulter) September 15, 2021

Don’t think he’ll necessarily be further forward, just more freedom potentially — jack (@JackDG511) September 15, 2021

Well balanced team that is

Any news on Powell? — RC1Stoke (@richoclowes) September 15, 2021

Come on boys!!!!! — Leigh Salmon (@scfc_leigh) September 15, 2021