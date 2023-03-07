Balance the books: 2 players West Brom may cash in on this summer

West Brom have stumbled lately and it remains to be seen if they’re going to get their act together and get inside the play-offs this season.

They’ve done well to bounce back from a poor start to the season to get back in the conversation but whilst other sides are motoring on they are struggling to keep pace, and it could be the case that they have another year in the second tier next season.

Whatever division they are in next season, though, transfers are obviously going to take place and here we’re looking at two players that they could look to let go this coming transfer window…

David Button

Button has a contract until 2024 but WBA might think this summer could be the one where they let him go.

Alex Palmer is ahead of him in the pecking order and Josh Griffiths is coming through, so potentially there is a decision to be made here.

It remains to be seen what they do with Griffiths, of course, but if they decide to keep him and Palmer is at the club as well then perhaps Button should go.

Alex Mowatt

Mowatt is a player that we know can produce the goods at this level but he is on loan at Middlesbrough at the moment and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

There’s obviously every chance that Carlos Corberan wants to give him another shot in the summer ahead of the new season but, at the same time, if the club thinks he is not going to rediscover his best form at WBA at least then they might think it’s time to let him go.

There’d surely be no shortage of suitors for him at least.