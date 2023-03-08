Balance the books: 2 players Watford may cash in on this summer

Chris Wilder is the new Watford manager and will be hoping to get the very best out of his squad as the rest of this Championship campaign plays out.

In appointing the former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss, the Hornets are now operating with their third manager of the campaign following the sackings of Rob Edwards and now Slaven Bilic.

As things stand, Watford sit ninth in the Championship standings and are four points shy of Norwich City in sixth as the play-off race continues to heat up.

Wilder’s appointment will represent a fresh start for some individuals within the squad who have perhaps not progressed the way they would have liked this season.

Whilst we wait and see how the Wilder era begins, here, we take a look at two players Watford could cash in on when this current campaign comes to an end…

Ismaila Sarr

Possessing a contract that will expire in the summer of 2024, this upcoming summer transfer window will represent the last time that the Hornets could generate a handsome enough fee for his departure.

A player that has attracted widespread Premier League interest in the past, the Hornets asked for £25 million from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa during the January transfer window.

Given his contract situation and evident ability, it would be no surprise if interest from the higher division surfaces again, should Watford remain in the Championship.

The Hertfordshire club spent £30 million on Sarr when he arrived from Rennes and given that he has not penned down a fresh deal, they will be at serious risk of losing him for free if they do not sell him.

Interest from Europe’s top five divisions is a likely scenario when the summer window opens its doors for business.

Mattie Pollock

Mattie Pollock has shown glimpses of promise during his Watford career, but ultimately opportunities have been rather limited.

Pollock has found himself quite far down the pecking order and he subsequently headed for a loan spell at Aberdeen during the January window.

The winter arrival of Ryan Porteous has perhaps inflicted further difficulty in his pursuit to regularly feature for the Hertfordshire club when his loan spell comes to an end.

Of course, he is still 21 years of age and is still in the early stages of his development, however, if he succeeds north of the border, then Aberdeen could try their luck with a permanent move, whilst other Championship clubs could set their sights on him.

When he returns from Aberdeen, he will likely be assessed by Wilder and the club will make a decision based on the pecking order and potential interest.