Balance the books: 2 players Sunderland may cash in on this summer

It’s set to be an interesting summer for Sunderland, who will want to build on the progress made in their first season back in the Championship but are likely to face a battle to keep hold of some of their best players as well.

The Black Cats’ play-off hopes are dwindling after a three-game losing run but it has been a hugely impressive season for Tony Mowbray and co.

They have looked like an established second tier side not one that has just been promoted from League One and they will be keen to kick on next season.

We can expect them to be busy in the summer transfer window but there may be outgoings as well as new arrivals.

With that in mind, here are two players the North East club may cash in on…

Ross Stewart

Sunderland were handed a boost over the weekend as a report from The Sunday Mirror (05/03: p77) claimed that Ross Stewart was edging toward signing a new contract at the Stadium of Light.

Keeping hold of the star strike would be a massive boost for the Black Cats but if he doesn’t agree to an extension, you feel the North East club could cash in on him in the upcoming window.

Even once the one-year extension in his contract is triggered, his deal will expire in 2024 and after the links to the Premier League and SPFL in the summer, you’d imagine there will be fresh interest when the market opens again.

Seeing the 26-year-old leave for nothing next summer would be a nightmare scenario for Sunderland, who will surely have to consider any significant bids that are made in the summer – particularly if it starts to seem like he won’t sign a new deal.

Anthony Patterson

22-year-old goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has enjoyed an eye-catching rise over the past year or so. He beat out Lee Burge and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann to the number one shirt last term before helping the Black Cats win promotion via the League One play-offs.

Patterson has been excellent in Sunderland’s first season back in the Championship, too, and his brilliant form has turned heads outside of the Stadium of Light – with Leicester City and Wolves the first Premier League clubs to be linked.

Football League World exclusively revealed yesterday that the North East club are braced for more interest in Patterson and would sell him at the right price while Everton hold an interest.

What that price is remains to be seen but given the homegrown shot-stopper signed a new deal in the summer that keeps him under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2026, it’s unlikely to be cheap to prize him away in the summer.