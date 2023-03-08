Balance the books: 2 players Sheffield Wednesday may cash in on this summer

Sheffield Wednesday look set to have a lot of work to do in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Owls are in a great position to seal automatic promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking, but the majority of their squad will reach the end of their current deals at the end of the season.

A large portion of that group will be interested in remaining at Hillsborough to step up to the second tier, but keeping them all on board will be a time-consuming task that may reach the top of the priority list in the coming weeks and months.

Due to contract situations and the age profile of the squad, there are not loads of assets that Wednesday could offload if they were looking to raise funds for some reason.

Here, we have taken a look at two players that Wednesday may cash in on this summer…

Tyreeq Bakinson

Bakinson has proven himself to be either a squad player at Championship level or a reliable starting option towards the top end of League One in the last few seasons.

It is no slight on his ability that George Byers, Barry Bannan and Will Vaulks are being played ahead of him for the most part, with the trio all capable of claiming starting berths in the second tier.

The 24-year-old has been in the squad in 28 of 33 League One outings this term and it should be in the Owls’ best interests to keep him on board as a rotation option.

However, if Wednesday are looking to improve their central midfield contingent and raise funds to do so, Bakinson is the most dispensable, without the credit in the bank of those around him in the squad.

Ben Heneghan

Heneghan has endeared himself to supporters this season but availability has been an issue.

With Akin Famewo being five years his junior and other members of the squad having far more Championship experience, there is a small chance that Darren Moore deems Heneghan surplus to requirements.

There should not be an urgent need to sell Heneghan after what he has shown in a smaller sample size this season, as the 29-year-old is capable of being a valuable backup player across 46 games, although he is the most vulnerable if a defender is to depart for a fee.

Supporters and neutral observers probably are not too concerned about the Owls staying up in the second tier next season, but that does not mean they should take chances and defensive upgrades would be welcome.