Balance the books: 2 players Sheffield United may cash in on this summer

The summer transfer window looks as though it will be a crucial one for Sheffield United this year.

Currently sitting second in the Championship table, four points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough, and with a game in hand, the Blades are well set to win promotion back to the Premier League this season.

As a result, you feel the summer market will have to be a busy one for the club in terms of incomings, to ensure they are competitive if they do indeed return to the top-flight for the 2023/24 campaign.

However, in order to do that, there is a chance the club will have to sell players in order to raise funds to invest in the market, given the transfer embargo and takeover uncertainty hanging over the club.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two players that Sheffield United could consider cashing in on during the summer transfer window, right here.

Sander Berge

Given he appears to have attracted attention from elsewhere in just about every transfer window since he arrived at the club, Bere is one Sheffield United could consider cashing in on come the summer.

Indeed, it seems that may well be a possiblity that has already been assessed, with it the midfielder at one point late in January being heavily linked with a move away prior to the intervention of prospective new owner Dozy Mmobousi, to help them get out of their embargo.

While that did not happen in the end, Berge will be entering the final 12 months of his contract at Bramall Lane in the summer, meaning this could be an opportune time to sell him, while they can still get a fee for a valuable player.

It is also worth noting that with the Norwegian enduring a dip in form recently, Sheffield United may start to feel he is an option they can afford to do without.

Can you get 20/20 on this Sheffield United quiz?

1 of 20 Nick Montgomery has made how many appearances for Sheffield United? 392 397

Chris Basham

After what will have been nine years at the club, you wonder whether a parting of the ways with Basham is something Sheffield United could consider in the summer.

The centre back will be 35-years-old by the time the new season starts, meaning there may be questions about whether he can continue to compete at such a high level for much longer, particularly if they win promotion to the Premier League.

As a result, given that like Berge, he is entering the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane, the Blades may feel now is a decent time to cash in on him, while they have the chance to do so.

Indeed, given he has started just 14 of 34 Championship games so far this season, there may also be a sense that Sheffield United may be able to cope without him moving forward.