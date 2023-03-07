Balance the books: 2 players QPR may cash in on this summer

Things on the pitch are rather bleak for Queens Park Rangers at present.

The club are yet to benefit from a ‘new manager bounce’ under Gareth Ainsworth and having lost his first two matches in charge, the R’s currently sit 20th in the Championship standings.

The club’s decline this season has been remarkable, and although tough moments continue to lie ahead in the coming weeks, the same can be said about the summer, too.

With plenty of players getting ever closer to the end of their current deals, or just showing plenty of talent and attracting interest, the R’s will have to carefully consider whether or not the next transfer window is the right time to cash in on some of their assets.

With that said, below, we’ve identified two players that the club could look to make some money on in the summer window.

Seny Dieng

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng looks a prime candidate when it comes to QPR players that could be moved on for some cash this summer.

The 28-year-old will have just one year remaining on his current deal at Loftus Road come the summer and he could certainly be someone the club could make some money on.

During the January transfer window, it was reported that a trio of Premier League sides were considering a move for the Senegalese international this summer.

Whether or not Brentford, Brighton or Spurs do indeed make a summer move remains to be seen, but if they do, QPR will surely find it hard to turn down the cash given his contract situation.

Lyndon Dykes

QPR fans might not like it but striker Lyndon Dykes is another candidate that the club could look to cash in on this summer.

Like Dieng, Dykes’ current deal expires in the summer of 2024, so has just 12 months remaining when it comes to the end of June.

Also like Dieng, Dykes is a player that has recently attracted transfer interest from elsewhere.

Rangers have been credited with an interest, for example, as have Stoke City.

A replacement at QPR would certainly be required were he to leave, but with 12 months left on his contract, there’s definitely the possibility the club could cash in.