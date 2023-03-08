Balance the books: 2 players Plymouth Argyle may cash in on this summer

There are some exciting goings on in English football right now, with perhaps non more-so than the race for League One automatic promotion.

Currently, Sheffield Wednesday find themselves at the summit on 74 points, which is level with Plymouth Argyle, but the Owls have a better goal difference and also two games in-hand.

Behind the leading pair are Ipswich Town on 69 points and then it is back to Barnsley on 63, although the Tykes also have two games played less than the Tractor Boys.

On current form though, it looks like Wednesday will be winning promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking, whilst Plymouth look on course to return to the second tier for the first time since 2010.

Steven Schumacher has built on the foundations that his former boss Ryan Lowe laid before his December 2021 departure to Preston North End, and after narrowly missing out on last season’s play-offs, Argyle have been in the top two since the end of September.

Even if they do seal their spot in the Championship next season, the chances are that they could receive offers for their in-form players from the current campaign that exceed their valuation, in which they’d potentially cash in and re-invest.

Let’s look at two individuals who are perhaps most likely to see those offers come in and who Argyle could end up cashing in on in the summer months.

Michael Cooper

Yes, he’s just penned a contract extension at Home Park, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Cooper still won’t depart this summer.

The 23-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a new deal until 2025, with his previous one expiring in June 2024, giving Argyle more security and stability over his future.

What it also means is if some Premier League or other Championship clubs with more money come calling, then they can demand a higher fee for his services.

Considering Cooper is out of action with a ruptured ACL which could keep him out for the majority of 2023, this coming summer could prove too soon for anyone making bids for his services.

However, don’t put it past a bigger club to come in for him towards the end of the window when it will have been over six months since he suffered the setback – he will be on the road to recovery by then and enough could be offered to take him away from Devon.

Niall Ennis

With a lot of Plymouth’s star players either being loanees or individuals with not much resale value due to their age, it was difficult to pick a second player, but Ennis could be someone who is destined for bigger things.

Having come through the Wolves academy setup, Ennis has pedigree but he wasn’t given a chance at Molineux, and in 2021 he made the permanent move to Plymouth.

He’s not always been prolific, but with nine goals in 29 league matches this season, the 23-year-old is starting to show signs that he could be above League One level.

Many Championship clubs will be looking for new strikers this summer you’d imagine – first though Plymouth would have to extend his deal or come to an agreement with Ennis as his current contract expires this summer, and only then could they go in to cash in on him.