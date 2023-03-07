Balance the books: 2 players Millwall may cash in on this summer

Millwall will be looking to secure a place in the play-offs later this year under the guidance of manager Gary Rowett.

The Lions are currently seventh in the Championship standings and are set to take on Reading this weekend.

Having suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich City last Saturday, Millwall will be determined to get back on track by securing a positive result at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Regardless of what division the club finds themselves in next season, the Lions are expected to engage a reasonable amount of transfer activity ahead of the 2023/24 term.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two players that Millwall may cash in on this summer if they receive interest from elsewhere.

Check them out below…

Tyler Burey

After making 15 appearances in the Championship for Millwall last season, Tyler Burey would have been hoping to take his game to new heights during the current campaign.

However, the forward has only managed to provide two direct goal contributions at this level despite featuring on 22 occasions.

Currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an issue with his hip, Burey will need to prove his worth when he is fit enough to feature again as he is currently only averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.37 in the second-tier.

If a potential suitor submits a suitable offer for Burey later this year, Millwall may decide to accept this bid as there is no guarantee that the 22-year-old will be able to deliver the good on a consistent basis for the club next season.

Bartosz Bialkowski

Another player who could be allowed to move on to pastures new this summer if an offer is made is goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Millwall recently opted to hand the 35-year-old a new contract and thus they will be able to demand a transfer fee in the upcoming window.

Bialkowski lost his place in Millwall’s starting eleven to George Long earlier this season and has not made an appearance in the Championship since the club’s clash with Rotherham United at the start of January.

No longer guaranteed regular first-team football at The Den, the keeper could be tempted to seal a move away from Millwall if a potential suitor is willing to offer him assurances regarding game-time for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Lions would have to line up a replacement for Bialkowski before letting him leave as his exit will leave them short of options in this particular position.

